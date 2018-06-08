Caps on top for first time

LAS VEGAS -- After 43 seasons, the Washington Capitals are finally NHL champions.

Lars Eller scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:37 to play, and the Capitals raised the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history after a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Devante Smith-Pelly tied it with a full-stretch goal midway through the final period of the Capitals' fourth consecutive victory over the Golden Knights, whose expansion season finally ended in the desert.

So did the Capitals' agonizing wait for their first championship since the franchise's debut in 1974. After so many years of postseason flops and crushing disappointment, these Capitals won their fourth consecutive closeout game with a tenacious third-period comeback.

Captain Alex Ovechkin, who scored an early power-play goal, and his teammates are Washington's first championship hockey team -- and the city's first champion in a major pro sport since the Redskins won the Super Bowl in early 1992.

Ovechkin won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP after scoring his franchise-record 15th goal of the postseason. When he received the Cup from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, he shouted "Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!" through his gap-toothed grin before skating away and hoisting the prize over his head for a victory lap in front of thousands of red-clad fans.

"We did it," Ovechkin said. "That's all that matters. Look at the smiles on my teammates. This is something you'll never forget. This moment, I'll remember for the rest of my life. I'm so happy. It's unbelievable."

After Vegas won the opener, the Capitals capped their four-game surge by rallying from a third-period deficit in this cathartic Game 5, banishing so many years of playoff failure with big goals and rugged play across their lineup.

Braden Holtby made 28 saves in Game 5, outplaying three-time Stanley Cup champion Marc-Andre Fleury in the other net one final time.

The Caps couldn't win a Cup without a little late weirdness, however: The game clock stopped working on the T-Mobile Arena scoreboards during the final minutes, and the Capitals angrily protested while they played on. Vegas never got close to a tying goal. Reilly Smith scored a go-ahead goal late in the second period for the Golden Knights, who won seven of their first eight home playoff games before dropping the last two.

Nate Schmidt and David Perron also scored for Vegas in the second period, but Fleury's 29 saves included a stopped puck that dropped underneath him where Eller could sweep it home for the Cup-winning goal.

The Golden Knights hadn't lost four consecutive games in their entire inaugural season before the Caps rolled them.

Shortly after Jakub Vrana scored the opening goal of Game 5 on a breakaway early in the second, Schmidt tied it when his fling toward the net deflected off a stick and again off Caps defenseman Matt Niskanen's skate.

Vegas' Brayden McNabb took a penalty just 11 seconds later, and Ovechkin set up in his customary spot in the left faceoff circle to put Nicklas Backstrom's cross-ice pass into a sliver of open net.

Perron battled with Washington's Christian Djoos in the crease moments later and eventually ended up inside Holtby's net while Tomas Tatar's shot glanced off him and in. The Caps challenged for goalie interference, but were denied.

And with Ovechkin in the penalty box for tripping in the final minute of the wild second period, Smith scored into a mostly open net after controlling a pass from Alex Tuch. The teams then engaged in a brawl behind the net, reflecting the unbearable tension with the Cup on the line.

Washington pressed early in the third, but didn't connect until Brooks Orpik created a chance by stopping the puck at the blue line and flinging it to the net against the run of play. Smith-Pelly barely controlled the puck and stretched out to fling it toward the net while falling face-forward, and it slipped inside Fleury's post for the veteran forward's seventh goal of the postseason -- matching his total from the entire regular season.

Moments later, the Knights struggled to keep up with the Caps' puck movement and Brett Connolly open for a shot. Fleury stopped it, but the puck fell to the ice underneath him -- and Eller fought off Luca Sbisa and slapped the stationary puck into the net for his seventh goal of the postseason.

Sports on 06/08/2018