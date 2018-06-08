Central Arkansas man accused of raping woman with ice brush found not guilty

A Sherwood man accused of raping a woman with a ice brush was cleared of wrongdoing on Friday after a two-day trial.

A Pulaski County jury deliberated about 40 minutes to acquit David Ronald Kinder. Rape carries a potential life sentence. The 46-year-old insurance adjustor testified Friday morning that his 47-year-old accuser initiated consensual intercourse between them last July and had used the three-foot long plastic and metal ice-scraping tool on herself.

Defense attorneys Annie Depper and Blake Hendrix told jurors the woman lied to police about what had happened because she realized that Kinder was about to find out how much money she had been stealing from his children. The woman hoped that by accusing him of rape, she could cover up her own misdeeds and force Kinder to pay her a significant financial settlement, the attorneys said.

The woman told jurors that a raging Kinder had bullied her into submitting to sex with him and that he violated her with the brush three times before forcing her to engage in other painful sex acts. The woman said the only reason she did not resist him or call for help was that she didn’t want her 11-year-old daughter, who was in a nearby room, to know anything had happened. She denied stealing from the children.