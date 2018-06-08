CEO of investment firm to speak at Clinton School of Public Service

An investment firm’s chief executive officer will speak about impact investing at the Clinton School of Public Service on Thursday.

Laurie Spengler, chief executive officer of Enclude, is scheduled to speak about impact investing globally and locally at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sturgis Hall.

Spengler’s company advises leading social impact investors and major corporations.

She previously was the CEO and president of ShoreBank International and prior to that she founded and served as CEO of Central European Advisory Group.

She has a juris doctorate degree from Harvard University and an undergraduate degree from Stanford.

“She has over 25 years of experience in strategy and transaction services, specifically capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity transactions. Over the past decade, she has developed a particular focus on access to capital for individual entrepreneurs and small businesses,” a news release said.