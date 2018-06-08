DHS due fine, owes legal fees, filing says

The state Department of Human Services should be fined for violating a judge's order that barred it from using a formula to allocate hours of home-based care to the disabled, an attorney said in a court filing.

In the brief filed Wednesday night, Kevin De Liban, an attorney for Jonesboro-based Legal Aid of Arkansas, also asked Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen to order the Human Services Department to pay legal fees to the federally funded nonprofit.

De Liban added that Griffen should refer department attorneys to the state Supreme Court's Committee on Professional Conduct for engaging in a "pattern of dishonesty," and to order the agency to allow nurses to use discretion in awarding the hours of help with daily living tasks, such as dressing and bathing.

At a hearing last month, Griffen found the department in contempt of court for violating his May 14 order that prohibited it from using the formula until a rule authorizing it had been properly promulgated.

The algorithm assigns Medicaid recipients in the ARChoices program to "resource utilization groups" based on their medical diagnosis and answers to questions about their needs.

The algorithm limits most recipients to fewer than 40 hours a week of care, with more hours available to those who meet special criteria, such as relying on machines that help with breathing or being fed through intravenous tubes.

Previously, Medicaid recipients could receive up to 48 hours a week under a program serving the elderly and 56 hours under one that served younger recipients, according to Legal Aid. Both programs were combined into ARChoices in 2016, when the department began using the formula to award hours.

Griffen ruled in May that the department failed to give adequate public notice before it enacted a rule allowing the use of the algorithm.

His order stemmed from a lawsuit filed by Legal Aid in January 2017 on behalf of seven Medicaid recipients who faced cuts in their allocated hours.

The Human Services Department responded to the May 14 ruling by proposing an emergency rule, which the Legislative Council approved later the same week.

Under the state Administrative Procedure Act, such rules can be enacted without public notice in response to "an imminent peril to the public health, safety or welfare" or to comply with a federal law or regulation.

At the request of Legal Aid, Griffen suspended the emergency rule on May 21 and found the department in contempt of court two days later. He called the emergency rule a "deliberate and calculated disobedience" to his May 14 order.

In a court filing last week, attorneys for the Human Services Department argued that the agency should not be punished for violating the order, which they said didn't "expressly prohibit" the emergency rule.

They added that Griffen's rulings have left the department unable to enroll people in ARChoices or assess the needs of people already in the program.

As of Monday, the department had a backlog of 707 applications that it was unable to process and 1,139 ARChoices participants who were due for an annual assessment, spokeswoman Amy Webb said in an email.

Department officials and De Liban disagree on whether the federal waiver authorizing ARChoices requires the department to use the algorithm to conduct the assessments.

The department sent a letter to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on May 25 asking if it can "disregard the use of the approved objective" algorithm and "instead, use nurse discretion to subjectively allocate attendant care hours."

It also asked if it can continue providing services to current participants without conducting assessments, "pending transition to a new assessment methodology."

In his own letter to the federal agency, De Liban argued that the waiver application doesn't say that the algorithm will be used to award care hours.

The application says that "benefit limits will be determined on a client basis based on the assessed level of need" by a department, De Liban noted.

"Although the Waiver Renewal Application repeatedly invests [department] RNs with authority and discretion to assess needs and develop a service plan, DHS posits an interpretation of the Waiver Renewal Application inconsistent with this plan language," De Liban wrote.

In his brief on Wednesday, De Liban accused the department of attempting to "coerce the Court through a campaign of alarmism."

"As of May 23, 2018, the agency had not even contacted CMS for guidance on its obligations under the Waiver Renewal Application," De Liban wrote. "Meanwhile, the Plaintiffs have established that the language of Waiver Renewal Application not only does not require the [resource utilization group] methodology to allocate attendant care, but also explicitly empowers DHS nurses to assess beneficiaries and develop care plans."

The department's response to De Liban's brief is due Monday. Webb noted that the waiver application says department nurses use a computer program to conduct assessments and "establish [resource utilization group] level."

She also stressed that the department proposed a permanent rule at the same time as the emergency rule.

Under the Administrative Procedure Act, emergency rules can stay in effect for up to 120 days. Before enacting the permanent rule, which would have taken effect in September, the department would have accepted public comments and held a public hearing, she said.

The department scrapped its plan to enact the permanent rule in response to Griffen's "statements" at the May 23 hearing, its attorneys said in a filing last week.

Even if the department had enacted the permanent rule, it might not have been in effect for long. That's because the department is planning to switch to a different system to allocate hours as part of an amendment to the ARChoices waiver.

Department officials have said they hope to start using the new system Sept. 1.

In the meantime, Webb said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services could withhold federal funding if it finds the state is violating the terms of the ARChoices waiver by not conducting reassessments.

The federal government normally pays for about 70 percent of the cost of the home-based care.

The department is "continuing to keep existing clients at the current levels of care at the state's financial risk," Webb said.

A Section on 06/08/2018