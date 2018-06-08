Agency files charges against Arkansas judge who participated in death penalty protests

A state judicial disciplinary agency on Friday announced the formal filing of charges against a Pulaski County judge who has participated in death penalty protests.

The Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission said in the filing that Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen violated standards of conduct that promote the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

The Arkansas Supreme Court has already barred Griffen from hearing death penalty cases, though he has filed a lawsuit in response.

The document from the judicial discipline commission specifically references two instances of what it calls improper behavior. The first occurred April 14, 2017, when Griffen attended an anti-death penalty rally on the steps of the state Capitol. Earlier that day, Griffen had issued a temporary restraining order that prevented the state from using the drug vercuronium bromide in four executions planned for days later. The move essentially resulted in stays of execution that Griffen would not have otherwise had the power to authorize.

Just days after the rally, Griffen strapped himself to a cot outside the governor's mansion during a vigil held outside the Governor's Mansion by a group that opposes the death penalty.

Griffen participated again in a similar rally this year marking the one-year anniversary of four executions Arkansas carried out in April 2017.

Asked then why he participated in the protest again and whether he was concerned with the perception, he gave the same answer twice.

"We are still killing," he said.

The judicial discipline agency wrote that although Griffen has a right to free speech, once he "asserted his free speech in unequivocal opposition to the death penalty, he had an obligation to disqualify himself in every case effecting the death penalty."

Griffen will have 30 days to respond and is entitled to hearing before the commission.

If the allegation is proven, it could be grounds for punishment up to removal from office, the commission wrote.

