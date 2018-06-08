Drillers sink Travelers with homer in eighth

The Arkansas Travelers' five-game winning streak disappeared behind the left-field wall at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, along with a 353-foot, three-run home run that vaulted the Tulsa Drillers to a 6-4 victory Thursday night.

The game was tied 1-1 in the top of the eighth, when Tulsa catcher Keibert Ruiz hit an RBI single, then center fielder D.J. Peters delivered the fatal blow with the three-run home run.

Travs right-handed reliever Scott Kuzminsky (1-1, 3.86 ERA) surrendered each of the four runs, earning the loss after pitching 1⅓ innings with 5 hits, 4 earned runs, 3 walks and 2 strikeouts.

The Travs (30-29) are now tied with the Springfield Cardinals for first place in the Texas League North standings with 11 games left in the season's first half. Springfield defeated Northwest Arkansas 5-3 on Thursday night in Springdale to move into the tie.

The Travs and Drillers (27-32) traded runs in the first inning when Travs first baseman Joey Curletta hit an RBI single to left field. Curletta drove in center fielder Braden Bishop, who extended his hit streak to 12 games with a leadoff double.

Travs right-handed starter Chase De Jong surrendered an RBI single to Drillers left fielder Luke Raley.

It was the only run allowed by De Jong, who pitched 6 innings with 5 hits, an earned run, a walk and 4 strikeouts.

The Travs scored two runs in the ninth, and a runner was on base when designated hitter Dario Pizzano popped out to end the game.

Today's game

Arkansas Travelers vs. Tulsa Drillers

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Nathan Bannister (3-4, 5.98 ERA); Drillers: TBD

TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved ($5 kids), $6 general admission ($4 kids). Gates open one hour before first pitch.

PROMOTIONS Ace mascot bobble head giveaway (1,500); Girl Scout Night: camp out on the field after the game; Tennis ball toss to win a $15,000 RV.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Tulsa, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

