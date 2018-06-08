Subscribe Register Login
Friday, June 08, 2018, 3:46 p.m.

Driver indicted in collision between truck, train carrying congressmen in Virginia; members of Arkansas delegation were on board, unhurt

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:06 p.m.

responders-walk-past-the-damaged-lead-engine-of-an-amtrak-train-that-crashed-into-a-garbage-truck-in-crozet-va

PHOTO BY AP/THE DAILY PROGRESS/ZACK WAJSGRAS

Responders walk past the damaged lead engine of an Amtrak train that crashed into a garbage truck in Crozet, Va.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Virginia grand jury alleges that a trash truck driver was under the influence in January when he collided with a train carrying Republican congressmen, including members of Arkansas' delegation.

The Albemarle County Police Department said in a statement Friday that 31-year-old Dana W. Naylor Jr. was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of maiming another while driving under the influence. It's not clear what the alleged intoxicant was.

One trash company employee was killed in the collision near Crozet, and a second passenger was seriously injured.

The chartered Amtrak train was carrying dozens of lawmakers to an annual retreat in West Virginia.

Arkansas Reps. Bruce Westerman, Steve Womack, French Hill and Rick Crawford were on the train and unhurt. Sen. John Boozman and his wife were also on the train and not injured, the senator's office said.

Court records don't list an attorney who could comment on Naylor's behalf.

Previous attempts by The Associated Press to reach Naylor have been unsuccessful.

