During repairs, staff of Little Rock's Central High Neighborhood Resource Center to shift to different facility

The staff of the Central High Neighborhood Resource Center will temporarily move to the Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center.

The city is doing some repairs to the Central High center at 1108 S. Park St.

There is not a specified time as to how long the staff will work out of the Willie Hinton center at 3805 W. 12th St.

The staff will be able to be reached at their existing extensions. A person can also call the main number for the Central High Resource Center, (501) 376-7610, or the main number for the Hinton Resource Center, (501) 379-1500.