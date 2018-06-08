Ex-Senate staff aide accused of lying to FBI

WASHINGTON -- A former staff employee of the Senate Intelligence Committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that James Wolfe of Ellicott City, Md., has been arrested and indicted on three counts of false statements.

Wolfe was a longtime intelligence panel staff member and served as director of security for the committee, a position that gave him access to classified information.

Prosecutors say Wolfe lied to the FBI in December about contacts he had with three reporters. Prosecutors say he also lied about giving two reporters non-public information about committee matters.

Meanwhile, The New York Times said the federal government has seized records of one of its reporters as part of an investigation into classified leaks.

The Times said the reporter, Ali Watkins, was informed in February that the Justice Department had obtained years of records for two email accounts and a phone number of hers, though they did not obtain the content of the messages themselves.

The newspaper said it learned of the letter Thursday, and the records covered several years before Watkins joined The Times in late 2017.

It said the FBI had asked Watkins about a previous relationship with Wolfe, but Watkins did not answer their questions. The agents said they were investigating unauthorized leaks.

Wolfe is expected to make his first court appearance today. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

A Section on 06/08/2018