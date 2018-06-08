Home / Latest News /
Federal judge to hold hearing on Arkansas abortion pills law
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:14 a.m.
A federal judge is hearing arguments on a request to block an Arkansas law that critics say effectively bans abortion pills, a little over a week after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the state to enforce the restriction.
The law says doctors who provide abortion pills must hold a contract with a physician with admitting privileges at a hospital who agrees to treat any complications.
U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker plans to hear arguments Friday morning on Planned Parenthood's request to block the law.
Justices last week rejected a Planned Parenthood appeal to reinstate Baker's earlier order blocking the law. Planned Parenthood says the law effectively ends medication abortions in Arkansas.
