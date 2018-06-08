• Brian Levesque, superintendent of the Montville, Conn., school district, along with Montville High School Principal Jeffrey Theodoss and Assistant Principal Tatiana Patten, pleaded innocent to charges of failing to report abuse after police said they did not tell authorities about allegations that a substitute teacher organized fights between students.

• Lora Goff of Virginia was rattled when a 2½-foot-long garter snake slithered out of her car vent and became tangled in her phone cord before disappearing, turning up the next day stuck to a sticky rodent trap Goff had placed under her seat after the initial scare.

• Mark Maggs, deputy sheriff in Bon Homme County, S.D., was fired one minute after defeating Sheriff Lenny Gramkow in the state's Republican primary election, posting his time-stamped termination notice signed by Gramkow on Facebook after polls closed.

• Kim Hancock, 59, of Santa Rosa, Calif., was taken to a hospital with a hip injury after a bison gored her when it charged a crowd gathered at Yellowstone National Park, making it the third animal attack at the park this week.

• Mazen Hamdan, 36, was charged with criminal damage and escape after trying to burn a house his brother was renovating, then confronting his brother's employees at other properties before running from police at a traffic stop, Louisiana authorities said.

• Carl Goldberg, 32, of Missouri was sentenced to life in prison after confessing to using a crossbow to shoot his sleeping father, Carl Maxwell, in the chest and 20 minutes later in the head after the two men argued, and then stuffing the body in a freezer for about eight months.

• Eun Young Choi was sentenced to six months of home detention for her role in a multimillion-dollar "pay-to-stay" scheme in California that helped hundreds of citizens of South Korea, China and other nations remain in the United States by falsely claiming they were students.

• Matthew Byers, police chief in Madison Township, Ohio, said a family's dog carried a human skull home from a wooded area, leading to a search that ended with authorities finding the rest of the body nearby.

• Todd Macaluso, a disbarred lawyer who once represented Casey Anthony, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiring to fly a plane filled with $13 million worth of cocaine from Ecuador to Honduras.

