James can't beat Durant and Co. by himself

LeBron James has been the single best player in the NBA Finals, although Kevin Durant is a close second and on course to be named Most Outstanding Player, especially if the Golden State Warriors sweep the series.

James has also been the biggest distraction and became the biggest whiner Wednesday night when he seemed to spend more time griping at the referees than he did talking to his teammates.

While he was whining Durant, was winning the game with 43 points, including a killer three-pointer in the last minute.

James' distraction doesn't start with his protests. In the most critical time of the season rumors are flying about where James will be playing next season -- the latest rumor being the Los Angeles Lakers -- and he does nothing to stop them.

James, though, craves attention about where his considerable skills will be on display. It started in Cleveland in 2009 and continued in Miami in 2013 and has been almost a rite of summer since he returned to Cleveland.

Apparently he needs to feel needed.

There is no doubt the man has freakish talents for someone as big as he is, 6-8, 250 pounds, but he is obviously not good enough to beat the Warriors by himself.

The Warriors are easily the better team, maybe one of the best (definitely a subject open to debate) as they are about to win their third championship in four years.

James has scored 113 points in three games, including 51 in the championship opener, but Durant has scored 95 and with the help of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and others has a 3-0 lead and a firm grip on another championship, and it could happen in Cleveland in James' final game in that city that twice has embraced him.

. . .

The Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame golf tournament this Monday is full and both of the courses at Chenal Country Club will be in full use.

Golf chairman Greg Flesher and ASHOF President Richard Johnson have burned the midnight oil to make this the best tournament they have ever had. There are thousands of dollars of prizes and a gift bag for every player, and celebrity.

Monday will also be the perfect time to get the shopping for Father's Day completed as the ASHOF book will be on sale for $35 plus tax all afternoon.

The book is one-of-a-kind and has a biography on every inductee in the first 60 years. Warning, if you see it you will want one for yourself, too.

. . .

A final note on the Belmont Stakes tomorrow: Justify, winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness arrived at the track on Wednesday, and by all accounts looks to have fully recovered from his all-out effort in the Preakness when he held off Bravazo and Tenfold for the victory.

There is a 60 percent chance of rain and Justify is undefeated, including three wins in the slop, but more than one horse has found the 11/2 mile race a little too much.

. . .

Earlier this week it was mentioned that Leotis Harris needs a kidney transplant. Harris was an offensive guard and All-American at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and played six years for the Green Bay Packers, however, he was injured and did not play in the 1978 Orange Bowl.

The benefit to help Harris is June 19 and 20 at Cajun's Wharf. Former teammates Ron Calcagni and Muskie Harris are heading up the benefit. For more information contact Muskie at muskieharris@gmail.com

There will be live music both nights and admission is $15 per person.

Sports on 06/08/2018