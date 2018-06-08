Kofi Boateng walking away from football

— Receiver Kofi Boateng, who did not play in two seasons at Arkansas, announced Friday he will step away from football.

“In the game of football, you never know when it’s your time to way away or how you will walk away from the game,” he wrote in a message on his Twitter page. “After battling through two separate knee injuries I have decide(d) that it will be in my best interest to walk away from the game.”

Boateng was a consensus three-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals, Scout and 247Sports, and ranked as a top 100 player in the state of Texas by ESPN in the Razorbacks’ 2016 recruiting class.

He chose Arkansas over Ole Miss, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Houston, Washington, Arizona State among others. He was a 2016-17 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll honoree.

He missed the 2016 season after suffering a torn ACL during preseason practice. It is unclear when he suffered a second injury.