Friday, June 08, 2018, 11:35 p.m.

Little Rock police investigate homicide on Arch Street

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 9:44 p.m.

A police vehicle is shown at the scene of a homicide on Friday night in this photograph posted by the Little Rock Police Department on Twitter.

Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter that officers and detectives were on the scene of a killing in the 2700 block of South Arch Street, which is south of Roosevelt Road.

An online dispatch log showed authorities were called to that block shortly before 7:50 p.m. to investigate "unknown trouble."

No information about the victim or the suspect has been released.

Arkansas Online