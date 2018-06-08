Home / Latest News /
Little Rock police investigate homicide on Arch Street
This article was published today at 9:44 p.m.
Police in Little Rock are investigating a homicide.
The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter that officers and detectives were on the scene of a killing in the 2700 block of South Arch Street, which is south of Roosevelt Road.
An online dispatch log showed authorities were called to that block shortly before 7:50 p.m. to investigate "unknown trouble."
No information about the victim or the suspect has been released.
