Mom faces charges in death of infant

A Benton woman whose 24-week-old baby died will face a murder charge, authorities said Thursday.

Angela Miller, 23, faces charges of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person and second-degree murder, according to a news release from the Benton Police Department.

Police believe Miller injected methamphetamine at the motel before she gave birth, the release said.

Detectives were called Tuesday to Saline Memorial Hospital to investigate the death. During the investigation, authorities were told the medical call had originated from a nearby motel, the release said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be forthcoming.

State Desk on 06/08/2018