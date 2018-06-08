• Comedian Samantha Bee returned to her TBS show Wednesday night, apologizing again for using a crude epithet to describe Ivanka Trump but expressing anger that the ensuing controversy distracted from more important issues. President Donald Trump had called for her to be fired for what she said on last week's episode of Full Frontal, but TBS accepted her apology. Immediately addressing the issue at the opening of her show, Bee said she hated to "contribute to the nightmare of 24-hour news cycles that we're all white-knuckling through." "I should have known that a potty-mouthed insult would be inherently more interesting ... than this juvenile immigration policy," she said. Bee had called Ivanka Trump a vulgar term in an attempt to encourage her to speak to her father about changing a policy where children of people entering the country illegally are being detained. To drive her point home, Bee finished her monologue and went directly into another segment about immigration, knowing that she would have a curious audience tuning in to see her reaction. Cameras showed four dour-looking men dressed in suits with their hands on red buttons, who she introduced as her show's new censors. "Civility is just nice words," she said. "Maybe we should all worry about the civility of our actions." The former cast member on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart now has one of TBS' most popular shows. After Bee apologized in a statement last week, TBS said the network also was at fault for letting the word through. Full Frontal does not air live, so the network has time to edit it.

• Warner Bros. Records has announced a new Prince album on what would have been the musician's 60th birthday. The company said Thursday that Piano & A Microphone 1983 from Prince's storied vault will be released on Sept. 21 on CD, vinyl and digital formats. Warner Bros. says the album features Prince working through nine tracks in a private rehearsal recording at his now-demolished home studio in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen. Among the songs are "17 Days," Joni Mitchell's "A Case of You," "Strange Relationship," "International Lover" and "Purple Rain," the title song of Prince's 1984 hit movie. Also included is Prince performing the spiritual "Mary Don't You Weep." Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park recording complex in 2016.

