Driver turnover 94%

for big haulers in 1Q

The driver turnover rate at large truckload companies climbed to 94 percent during the first quarter, according to the American Trucking Associations.

The industry group said the rate among those carriers -- which have more than $30 million a year in annual revenue -- was 6 percentage points higher than the previous quarter. It was 20 points higher than the first quarter of 2017.

Bob Costello, chief economist with the American Trucking Associations, said in a statement the increase was consistent with "continued tightness in the market for drivers." Costello said the tight market is expected to continue and could be a "source of concern" for carriers in the months ahead.

The driver turnover rate at truckload carriers who have less than $30 million in annual revenue was 73 percent, which was 7 points higher than the first quarter a year ago.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

Airline's seasonal

LR-LA flights start

Allegiant Air is once again offering two nonstop flights a week this summer between Little Rock and Los Angeles.

The budget carrier will have arrivals and departures every Wednesday and Saturday through Aug. 11 between Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field and Los Angeles International Airport.

It marks the fourth year in a row for Allegiant to offer the flights, which began Wednesday.

The carrier also has three nonstop flights a week -- on Monday, Wednesday and Friday -- between Clinton National and Orlando Sanford International Airport in Orlando, Fla., through July. The route normally is offered twice a week the rest of the year.

"We appreciate Allegiant's confidence in our market," said Shane Carter, the Clinton National spokesman. "The Los Angeles and Orlando Sanford routes are very popular with our passengers, which we believe will lead to additional opportunities."

-- Noel Oman

USA Truck leads

index to 2.52 gain

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, rose 2.52 to close Thursday at 443.91.

Total volume for the index was 18.7 million shares. USA Truck advanced 3.16 percent.

"U.S. equities closed mixed ahead of today's G-7 summit in Quebec, Canada, as energy stocks rallied on stronger crude oil prices," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

