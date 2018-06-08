NLR School Board to offer Acklin interim deal

Bobby Acklin, a former assistant superintendent in the North Little Rock School District, is the choice of the North Little Rock School Board to be the interim leader of the 8,500-student district.

The School Board voted 5-1 Thursday night to "enter into negotiations" with Acklin regarding the job.

If those negotiations are successful, Acklin will replace Kelly Rodgers who, after five years in the role, is resigning June 30 per the terms of a separation agreement he has with the board.

Acklin was at a Baptist church convention elsewhere in the city and did not attend the Thursday special board meeting.

In an interview later Thursday night, he said he had not talked yet to any board members about the vote or what the board's definition of "interim" might be.

"I'll do it for whatever they ask me to do it for," he said about the possible length of service.

He acknowledged that the North Little Rock School District is special to him.

"I spent 24 years in North Little Rock and if [then-Arkansas Education Commissioner Tom] Kimbrell hadn't sent me to Dollarway, I would still be there," Acklin said.

Kimbrell appointed Acklin to head the Dollarway School District when that district was taken over by the state in 2013. Acklin worked there until 2015, when the district was returned to the control of a locally elected school board, which dismissed Acklin.

Acklin then was superintendent in the Warren School District until he retired in 2017. Since then Acklin has worked as a trainer for the Arkansas Public School Resource Center, assisting novice teachers in central Arkansas charter schools.

Acklin, 63, said his experiences in Warren and Dollarway were invaluable. While every community is different, in all cases the focus must be on the students, he said.

"I have vowed to myself that regardless of what happens to me, I won't take my focus off the students. That's what we're there for," he said.

Acklin was one of six applicants interviewed by the North Little Rock School Board earlier this year to be the permanent replacement for Rodgers. However, the board ultimately decided May 7 that it would employ an interim superintendent.

The board made the interim superintendent selection Thursday in public after meeting in executive session for about 50 minutes.

Board member Cindy Temple made the motion to negotiate with Acklin about the job. Those voting for the motion were Temple, Taniesha Richardson-Wiley, Tracy Steele, Darrell Montgomery and Dorothy Williams. Board President Sandra Campbell voted no and board member Luke King left the executive session shortly before the board returned to an open session for a vote.

"When I was hired back in 1989, I was one of four assistant superintendents," Acklin wrote in a cover letter to the School Board earlier this year.

"When I left the district I was the only assistant superintendent on staff. Because of the cutbacks I was able to learn a lot of different things, which helped me to grow professionally. I am very capable of running your school district in a user-friendly and professional manner," he continued. "I was very much involved in the planning and development of your building program. I led your district to becoming a unitary school district."

Acklin is a graduate of Mayflower High School. He has a bachelor's degree from Hendrix College and a master's degree in secondary leadership and supervision. He also has a doctorate of theology from Southwest Bible College and Seminary in Jennings, La., according to his resume from earlier this year. He has been pastor of the Samaritan Hill Baptist Church in North Little Rock for 26 years.

He started his career as a coach and assistant principal in the West Memphis School District in 1979. He was principal in the Conway School District prior to working in the North Little Rock system.

The North Little Rock School Board's plan to employ Acklin is the latest development in its efforts in recent months to change the leadership in the district.

Rodgers, 61, had announced in March that he would retire at the end of the current school year, effective June 30, leaving with one year left on his three-year contract with the district.

He made that announcement at a School Board meeting after the board did not extend his contract after his job evaluation this year, nor after his January 2017 evaluation.

State law allows a three-year contract for a superintendent, and school boards routinely add a year to a leader's contract for each year that is expended. A board's failure to extend a contract to the maximum years allowed can be a sign of a school board's dissatisfaction with a superintendent.

Despite his announced retirement in March, Rodgers never put his intentions into writing to the board. On June 1 he submitted a one-sentence resignation letter. That resignation was called for by the separation agreement that was negotiated in recent weeks by attorneys for the board and Rodgers.

The separation agreement will provide Rodgers with almost $213,000 in return for his June 30 resignation and his promise to never sue the district. The financial settlement includes the $185,000 annual salary that Rodgers would have earned in the final year of his contract, plus a $24,500 for a deferred compensation plan and payment for unused sick leave.

The agreement is described as a "full settlement of disputed issues."

Metro on 06/08/2018