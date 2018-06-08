Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Edelman facing suspension

Speaking for the first time at the Patriots' minicamp, Tom Brady could have had plenty to talk about had he waited a few hours. Instead, reports broke later Thursday that one of the New England quarterback's favorite receivers, Julian Edelman, could be suspended for violating the league's performance-enhancers policy. Brady, who turns 41 on Aug. 3, said he never considered retirement during his time away from the team; he did not attend optional workouts. He was not available to address an ESPN report, using unnamed sources, that Edelman, who missed the 2017 season after tearing his right ACL in a preseason game in Detroit, is facing a four-game suspension. Edelman was the last player on the field for practice and later could be seen having a long talk with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. According to the report, the 32-year-old Edelman is appealing the suspension, saying he had passed "hundreds of tests" in the past. If the suspension stands, he would miss a home game against Houston, at Jacksonville and Detroit, and home against Miami. The league does not release information on suspensions until they are announced.

Owens not attending induction

Terrell Owens said Thursday that he will not attend the induction ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, an unprecedented decision by an enshrinee. Owens was voted into the hall in February. In a statement released Thursday by his publicist, Owens said, "While I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity, I have made the decision to publicly decline my invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton." The hall confirmed that the former All-Pro receiver informed them he would not be on hand Aug. 4 for the enshrinements. Owens added, "After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere. At a later date, I will announce where and when I will celebrate my induction." Owens heavily criticized the voting process when he failed to be elected to the hall in his first two years of eligibility.

GOLF

Power on top of St. Jude

Seamus Power birdied the final hole for a 5-under 65 and the St. Jude Classic lead Thursday, with Phil Mickelson, Steve Stricker and Brooks Koepka a stroke back on the crowded leaderboard. Power had six birdies and a bogey. The Irishman went to No. 18 tied with seven others atop the leaderboard and took the lead himself with his second birdie over his final three holes. Mickelson matched his best opening round in relation to par this season with a 66 that tied him with 10 others, including the 51-year-old Stricker, who qualified for the U.S. Open on Monday, and Koepka, who will defend his U.S. Open title next week at Shinnecock Hills. Second-ranked Dustin Johnson was at 67 with Retief Goosen, Scott Stallings and seven others. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 69 and is in a tie for 36th. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 2-over 72 and is tied for 96th. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) was a shot behind that at 3 over. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) is at 5 over, while John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) is at 9 over and tied for 154th after a 79.

BASKETBALL

Pelicans up Gentry 2 years

Two people familiar with the decision say New Orleans Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry has agreed to a two-year extension running through the 2020-21 season. The people spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been announced. The Pelicans already had informed Gentry going into the playoffs that the club would exercise his option through next season. Now he's under contract two additional seasons under the extension first reported by ESPN. Gentry has gone 117-138 in three seasons, including this season's playoffs, when the Pelicans swept Portland before losing a second-round season 4-1 to defending champion Golden State. New Orleans missed the playoffs in Gentry's first two seasons, during which the team dealt with a spate of injuries to key players.

Bucks complete staff

New Milwaukee Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer is filling his staff with assistants who worked with him while he was with the Atlanta Hawks. The Bucks named Darvin Ham, Taylor Jenkins, Charles Lee, Ben Sullivan and Patrick St. Andrews as assistant coaches. All five assistants worked with Budenholzer this past season in Atlanta. Ham and Jenkins coached under Budenholzer for his entire five-year tenure as Hawks head coach. Budenholzer and the Hawks mutually agreed to part ways after a 24-win season. The team is rebuilding after finishing with the worst record in the East. Budenholzer was hired last month by the Bucks, replacing interim coach Joe Prunty. The 2015 NBA Coach of the Year retained Sean Sweeney from Prunty's staff.

'Big Baby' charged

Los Angeles County prosecutors say former NBA player Ronald Glen Davis has been charged with attacking a man outside a club in West Hollywood. The district attorney's office said Thursday that Davis faces a felony assault charge. The player, known by the nickname "Big Baby," is accused of throwing the victim into a wall during an altercation outside a club on April 8. Prosecutors say the victim suffered "great bodily injury." Davis was expected to appear in court Thursday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf. Davis played for the Boston Celtics, the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers. If convicted, Davis could face up to seven years in prison.

BASEBALL

Montgomery has surgery

New York Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery has undergone Tommy John surgery, which will sideline him until the second half of next season or possibly 2020. Head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad operated Thursday at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. The team announced the reconstructive operation repaired a torn ulnar collateral ligament in Montgomery's left elbow, consistent with a recent MRI. A loose bone chip also was removed. Montgomery, who turns 26 in December, was 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA in 6 starts after going 9-7 with a 3.88 ERA in 29 starts as a rookie last season. He left a May 1 outing against Houston after one inning because of tightness in his elbow. Right-hander Domingo German is 0-3 with a 6.33 ERA in five starts since replacing Montgomery in New York's rotation and is 0-4 with a 5.44 ERA in 10 appearances overall. He is scheduled to pitch against Steven Matz (2-4) in Saturday's middle game of a three-game series against the Mets at Citi Field.

BASKETBALL

Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryan Colangelo resigned Thursday as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers in the wake of what an investigation found was "careless and in some instances reckless" share of sensitive team information.

The independent review by a law firm did not determine that Colangelo operated or was even aware of Twitter accounts that anonymously trashed some of his own players and fellow executives, and defended him against criticism from fans and the sports media.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP said evidence supported the conclusion that Colangelo's wife, Barbara Bottini, operated the four accounts it investigated, and she admitted to doing so -- though also said she deleted contents of her iPhone with a factory reset of the device prior to surrendering it for forensic review, limiting the investigation.

As for Colangelo, there was no evidence he knew of the accounts before a May 22 inquiry from the sports website The Ringer for a story it reported linking him to five Twitter accounts that took aim at Philadelphia players Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie, Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri and former Sixers players Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel.

Evidence found that Bottini established and operated four of them -- Eric jr, Still Balling, Enoughunkownsources, and HonestAbe -- but it seemed some of the information being posted was coming from Colangelo himself.

"Our investigation revealed substantial evidence that Mr. Colangelo was the source of sensitive, non-public, club-related information contained in certain posts to the Twitter accounts," the report said. "We believe that Mr. Colangelo was careless and in some instances reckless in failing to properly safeguard sensitive, non-public, club-related information in communications with individuals outside the 76ers organization."

As such, the team said it had "become clear Bryan's relationship with our team and his ability to lead the 76ers moving forward has been compromised" and that it had accepted his resignation.

