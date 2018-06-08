On trade, Hutchinson sees 'good outcome'

After a trip to the nation's capital, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday that he's more buoyant about Arkansas' agricultural interests reaping a "good outcome" from the Trump administration's international trade strategy.

The Republican governor also said that he is hopeful particular companies in Arkansas will be successful in obtaining exemptions from the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Hutchinson said he met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington on Monday and warned that new trade barriers could undermine Arkansas' economy. His trip to Washington, D.C. came after President Donald Trump's administration announced tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from U.S. allies including Canada, Mexico and the European Union. Foreign leaders criticized the move and threatened to retaliate.

Hutchinson told reporters Thursday that he is more optimistic because "China has acknowledged the importance of ... the balance of trade and importing more from the United States in terms of agriculture and put their priority on agriculture, so that's an issue that China has put forth."

Secondly, "this administration understands agriculture and understands the importance of our export market," he said. "There is a lot of back and forth that is going to happen between now and the end, but I am more optimistic for Arkansas than I have ever been in the past based on my conversation with our trade representative."

Arkansas produced $6.3 billion in exports in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

However, Hutchinson said steel is "much more difficult picture" since the Trump administration's 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports would affect Arkansas, and he stressed the importance of steel to the administration.

"Going through some specific scenarios and companies, it's clear that we will rely upon a waiver request or exemption request and I was given considerable hope that that process is open, it is transparent and might lead to some good outcomes for Arkansas," he said. "I don't want to get any more specific on specific companies, but that is a concern. But there is a process that we can go through to raise that issue."

There are opportunities to return manufacturing plants from China to the United States, and that's consistent with what President Trump wants to accomplish, Hutchinson said. "The case we made to the administration is that investments in Sun Paper and Ruyi in Forrest City are all returning manufacturing here and this is consistent with his goals."

"So it is an education effort and it was very instructive for the trade representative. He is very focused on steel, but I think the equipment and the timing of this investment is a different issue so I am optimistic that we can work through that and our communication with Sun Paper is we will make sure that we are fully focused and helping them with the project, getting it accomplished here," Hutchinson said.

Earlier this year, Sun Paper announced that it will add $500 million to the $1.3 billion it already has committed to building a paper-products plant near Arkadelphia. The increased investment will result in a total of 350 people the Chinese pulp and paper manufacturer will likely employ at what will be the company's first facility in the United States.

Last year, Shandong Ruyi Technology Group, a Chinese textile manufacturer, announced plans to hire 800 workers at a new plant in Forrest City while also promoting Arkansas-grown cotton. Based in the Shandong province of China, the company said it plans to spend $410 million renovating a plant formerly used by Sanyo Manufacturing Corp.

While tariffs on imported steel could potentially help steel manufacturers in Arkansas by increasing prices, the governor said that "I look at the whole context of our exports and our imports [and] I think the tariffs in the long run could be more harmful to Arkansas than helpful."

Business on 06/08/2018