Arkansas man sentenced to 20 years in child porn case

A Pocahontas man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography Thursday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, authorities said.

Jonesboro police began investigating Eric McQuay, 34, in January 2017 after he shared child pornography on a peer-to-peer network, according to a news release from the prosecuting attorney's office.

Records show he was arrested in March and charged with four counts of distributing, possessing and viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Prosecutors said McQuay pleaded guilty to all four counts and received the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each of the first two counts. As part of a plea agreement, he will be placed on probation after his 20-year sentence, but a judge retains the power to order any sentence within the full range of punishment for an infraction.

McQuay will also be required to register as a sex offender.