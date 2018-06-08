Police: North Little Rock man faces 200 counts in child porn case

A North Little Rock man is facing dozens of counts in a child pornography case, authorities said.

Benjamin Nicholas King, 32, was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m. by Little Rock police, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The arrest came as officers from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments and Arkansas State Police troopers searched King's residence in the 1100 block of Mission Road in North Little Rock, the report said.

Authorities seized "several devices" that had sexually explicit material, the report said.

King was was charged with 200 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to the report.

He was being held at the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond as of Friday afternoon, a jail spokesman said.