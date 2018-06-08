Razorback DT target an 'animal' on the field

Highly recruited defensive tackle Carl Williams, who’s on an official visit to Arkansas, is one of the strongest prospects in Texas.

Williams, 6-4, 324 pounds of Lufkin, Texas, used his overpowering strength to record 56 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 3 forced fumbles as a junior.

At the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet on March 24, Williams bench pressed 360 pounds, squatted 655 and had a 600-pound dead lift for a total of 1,615 pounds.

Defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Cam Davis said Williams’ brute force is a key component of who he is.

“His strength is his best attribute,” Davis said.

Williams holds scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Houston and others.

“He’s a great character kid,” Davis said. “He’s the biggest kid in the room.”

Davis said Williams has an impressive work ethic and the ability to turn into a terror on the field despite being a gentle soul off the field.

“He shows up for work every day,” Davis said. “You don’t have to beg him to work. He’s a kind-hearted and nice guy off the field. Now he’s an animal on the field.”