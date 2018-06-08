Springfield rallies past Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- The Springfield Cardinals have been outscored in the eighth and ninth innings by quite a large margin this season.

Thursday, though, the Cardinals cracked a tie with two runs in the eighth inning to rally over the Naturals 5-3 before 4,721 at Arvest Ballpark.

Springfield (30-29) will go for the series win today in the finale of a four-game set.

On Thursday, Thomas Spitz, the nine-hole hitter, tripled off the bullpen wall in right field to lead off the eighth. Tommy Edman lined to right to score Spitz with the sacrifice fly for a 4-3 advantage for Springfield.

With two outs, Lane Thomas singled, stole second and scored on Evan Mendoza's hard double to right for a 5-3 lead.

Springfield led 2-0 with single runs in the third and fourth innings and 3-1 when Edman homered into the bullpen in right.

Northwest Arkansas (28-31) broke up a no-hitter and the shutout in the fifth inning when Jecksson Flores singled sharply up the middle to lead off the inning, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Brandon Downes.

The Naturals tied in the sixth on run-scoring singles by Elier Hernandez and Anderson Miller.

In the seventh, eighth and ninth, though, the Naturals managed just nine batters. Nicky Lopez led off the eighth with a single but was erased when he was caught stealing.

Chris Ellis threw a scoreless inning for Springfield in the eighth and earned the win before Colton Thomson earned his second save with scoreless eighth and ninth innings, including harmless foul popouts to first baseman Stefan Trosclair for the final two outs.

Springfield led 1-0 in the third inning when Chris Chinea led off the inning with a double and scored on a single by Spitz.

Mendoza clubbed a solo homer for a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning.

SHORT HOPS

• In the first inning, there were a combined three groundouts back to the pitcher and then the Naturals grounded into an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play in the second inning on another grounder back to the pitcher with the bases loaded.

• Despite the loss on Thursday, Northwest Arkansas continues to lead the all-time series against Springfield by a 170-165 margin.

• Springfield became the third team to reach the 70-homer mark, now with 71, in the Texas League with its 37th and 38th solo home runs of the season.

On Deck: The Naturals conclude a four-game home series against Springfield today. Scott Blewett (2-4, 5.28) earns the start for Northwest Arkansas while Anthony Shew (2-1, 5.82) gets the start for Springfield. It will be Shew's fourth start in the Texas League after being promoted from Class A-Advanced Palm Springs of the Florida State League where he was 4-1 with a 2.11 earned run average in eight starts. Shew pitched collegiately for the San Francisco Dons of the West Coast Conference. Blewett is 1-0 against Springfield this season, giving up four earned runs in 12 1/3 innings.

Tonight's Promotion: Friday means Fireworks Friday following the game at Arvest Ballpark sponsored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Fans will also enjoy Carpool Karaoke throughout the night.

On The Air: KQSM-FM 92.1

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

