State sports brief

GOLF

Gaunt, Lee win ASGA Junior titles

Connor Gaunt of Cabot and Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock won the Arkansas State Golf Association Junior Amateur championships Thursday at Fianna Hills Country Club in Fort Smith,

Gaunt won the boys division with an 8-under 136 which included a 5-under 67 on Thursday. Greenwood’s Evan Griffith and Lowell’s Trevor Brunson finished tied for second with 2-under 142s.

Lee held off Elizabeth Moon of Forrest City in a one-hole playoff. Trailing Moon by three strokes coming into Thursday’s final round, Lee shot an even-par 72 to get into the playoff. The pair finished regulation shooting 1-under 143.

Defending champion Casey Ott of Conway was at even-par 144 and finished in third place.