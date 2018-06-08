State sports briefs Northwest
By NWA Democrat-Gazette staff report
FOOTBALL
Paris hires Clark as new football coach
Tyler Clark has been hired as the new football coach at Paris following a school board meeting Thursday night. Clark was previously the offensive line coach at Marion. He replaces Bryan Hutson, who was recently hired as Elkins’ football coach. Prior to coaching at Marion, Clark was on the staff at Warren, where he won a state title, and Russellville. Since 2009, Clark has coached in nine state playoff games.
