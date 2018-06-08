Home /
TIME OUT: Hog QB commitment KJ Jefferson
This article was published today at 10:22 a.m.
It's time out with Arkansas quarterback commitment KJ Jefferson, who picked the Razorbacks over more than 20 offers.
Name: Kenneth Jefferson
Nickname: KJ Jefferson
State/school: Mississippi/North Panola
Height: 6-3
Weight: 215
Position: QB
40 time: 4.57
Vertical: 35
I plan to major in: Education
The recruiting process is: Stressful & Fun
My favorite play called in the huddle: Tiger RT Q
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball
I'm happiest when I: Get the new Jordan's.
My mom is always on me to do: Be the best I can be in the classroom
Favorite video game: Madden.
Favorite NFL player: Cam Newton.
Favorite music: Rap.
Must watch TV show: Martin
How would you spend a million dollars: Invest all of it
What super power would choose if given the option: Read minds to see what people think.
My biggest pet peeve is: Pretty girl with ugly feet.
I will never ever eat: Sushi
Dream Date: Lauren London
Hobbies: Football and chilling wit my girl
The one thing I could not live without is: My phone
Three people I would invite to dinner:Lebron James, Cam Newton and Deshaun Watson
