TIME OUT: Hog QB commitment KJ Jefferson

It's time out with Arkansas quarterback commitment KJ Jefferson, who picked the Razorbacks over more than 20 offers.

Name: Kenneth Jefferson

Nickname: KJ Jefferson

State/school: Mississippi/North Panola

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

Position: QB

40 time: 4.57

Vertical: 35

I plan to major in: Education

The recruiting process is: Stressful & Fun

My favorite play called in the huddle: Tiger RT Q

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

I'm happiest when I: Get the new Jordan's.

My mom is always on me to do: Be the best I can be in the classroom

Favorite video game: Madden.

Favorite NFL player: Cam Newton.

Favorite music: Rap.

Must watch TV show: Martin

How would you spend a million dollars: Invest all of it

What super power would choose if given the option: Read minds to see what people think.

My biggest pet peeve is: Pretty girl with ugly feet.

I will never ever eat: Sushi

Dream Date: Lauren London

Hobbies: Football and chilling wit my girl

The one thing I could not live without is: My phone

Three people I would invite to dinner:Lebron James, Cam Newton and Deshaun Watson