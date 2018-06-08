Subscribe Register Login
Friday, June 08, 2018, 10:53 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

The Recruiting Guy

TIME OUT: Hog QB commitment KJ Jefferson

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 10:22 a.m.

arkansas-qb-commit-kj-jefferson-pose-with-his-grandmother-left-and-mother-after-announcing-for-the-razorbacks-on-may-18

Arkansas QB commit KJ Jefferson pose with his grandmother (left) and mother after announcing for the Razorbacks on May 18.

It's time out with Arkansas quarterback commitment KJ Jefferson, who picked the Razorbacks over more than 20 offers.

Name: Kenneth Jefferson

Nickname: KJ Jefferson

State/school: Mississippi/North Panola

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

Position: QB

40 time: 4.57

Vertical: 35

I plan to major in: Education

The recruiting process is: Stressful & Fun

My favorite play called in the huddle: Tiger RT Q

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

I'm happiest when I: Get the new Jordan's.

My mom is always on me to do: Be the best I can be in the classroom

Favorite video game: Madden.

Favorite NFL player: Cam Newton.

Favorite music: Rap.

Must watch TV show: Martin

How would you spend a million dollars: Invest all of it

What super power would choose if given the option: Read minds to see what people think.

My biggest pet peeve is: Pretty girl with ugly feet.

I will never ever eat: Sushi

Dream Date: Lauren London

Hobbies: Football and chilling wit my girl

The one thing I could not live without is: My phone

Three people I would invite to dinner:Lebron James, Cam Newton and Deshaun Watson

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: TIME OUT: Hog QB commitment KJ Jefferson

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online