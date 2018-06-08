Trump: Can-do attitude key to N. Korea summit

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that "attitude" is more important than preparation as he looks to negotiate an accord with Kim Jong Un to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

Preparing to depart Washington for next week's meeting, Trump dangled before Kim visions of normalized relations with the United States, economic investment and even a White House visit. Characterizing the upcoming talks with the third-generation autocrat as a "friendly negotiation," Trump said, "I really believe that Kim Jong Un wants to do something."

Trump's comments came as he looked to reassure allies that he won't give away the store in pursuit of a legacy-defining deal with Kim, who is seeking to cast off his pariah status on the international stage. North Korea has faced crippling diplomatic and economic sanctions for building and testing nuclear bombs and ballistic missiles.

"I don't think I have to prepare very much," Trump said. "It's about attitude. It's about willingness to get things done."

Declaring the summit to be "much more than a photo-op," he predicted "a terrific success or a modified success" when he meets with Kim on Tuesday in Singapore. He said the talks would start a process to bring about a resolution to the nuclear issue.

"I think it's not a one-meeting deal," he said. Asked how many days he's willing to stay to talk with Kim, Trump said, "One, two, three, depending on what happens."

Still he predicted he'll know very quickly whether Kim is serious about dealing with U.S. demands.

"They have to de-nuke," Trump said. "If they don't denuclearize, that will not be acceptable. And we cannot take sanctions off."

Trump also said it would probably take more than one summit to reach an agreement with North Korea on its nuclear program.

Trump plans to submit any future North Korea nuclear deal to the Senate as a treaty, a way to reassure Kim of the agreement's permanence and make certain future administrations can't easily undo it, as the president did with the Iran nuclear accord.

Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo believe any deal dismantling North Korea's nuclear program could safely win bipartisan support, according to a senior administration official who asked not to be identified.

"We are hopeful that we will put ourselves in a position that we can do something the previous administration didn't do," Pompeo said at a White House news conference Thursday. "They signed a flimsy piece of paper, and we're hoping to submit a document that Congress would also have a say in that would give it currency and strength and elongation to the process."

He didn't use the word "treaty" and didn't answer a follow-up question about whether the document would be a treaty, which would require the support of two-thirds of the Senate.

With such an agreement in place, Pompeo said, "Chairman Kim will have comfort that American policy will continue down the same path on the course we hope we're able to set in Singapore" after Trump leaves office in "6½ years."

Separately, in an interview with National Public Radio on Thursday, Republican Sen. James Risch of Idaho, who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, said Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Pompeo assured him the U.S. wanted to make a treaty of any deal it reaches.

"All of them are committed to seeing that they get an agreement that they can bring to the United States Senate and have it ratified as a treaty," Risch said. "That is not only good for us but it is also good for North Korea because they will then have a treaty that they can rely on."

[NUCLEAR NORTH KOREA: Maps, data on country’s nuclear program]

Former officials who have spoken to North Korean leaders say they are acutely aware of the difference between a presidential commitment and a formal treaty, and would likely demand the latter.

"I know people say, 'Well, North Korea doesn't care about Iran,"' Robert Gallucci, a former chief North Korea negotiator in President Bill Clinton's administration, said at a briefing this week. North Korean leaders are "very keenly aware of the differences in commitments," he said.

OFFICIAL END TO WAR

One administration official said it would be untenable for Democrats to vote against a North Korea treaty given how tortuous negotiations have been over the country's nuclear program, not to mention the risks of the regime maintaining nuclear weapons.

As part of the talks over North Korea's nuclear program, Trump could also seek to submit a treaty to the Senate declaring a formal end to the Korean War. The U.S. and North Korea signed an armistice ending the conflict in 1953 but never formally ended the war with a treaty. Such an agreement would also require the consent of South Korea.

Trump spent Thursday morning firing off a dozen unrelated tweets -- on the Russia investigation and other subjects -- before meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to talk about summit preparations and strategy.

"I think I've been prepared for this summit for a long time, as has the other side," he said. "I think they've been preparing for a long time also. So this isn't a question of preparation, it's a question of whether or not people want it to happen."

Administration officials indicated that Trump actually was putting in preparation time. National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis noted the president met Thursday with Pompeo and John Bolton, his national security adviser, "to continue their strategic discussions" ahead of the summit.

On Tuesday, former U.S. Sens. Sam Nunn and Richard Lugar briefed Trump and Pence on their lessons learned when co-sponsoring a law aimed at securing and dismantling nuclear weapons after the fall of the Soviet Union.

Pompeo said he was confident that the president would be fully prepared and dismissed reports of division inside Trump's foreign policy team over the decision to embrace the meeting with Kim.

In his previous role as CIA director, Pompeo told reporters Thursday, "there were few days that I left the Oval Office, after having briefed the president, that we didn't talk about North Korea."

DIFFERENT APPROACH

Pompeo said Kim had "personally" given him assurances that he was willing to pursue denuclearization and said U.S. and North Korean negotiating teams had made unspecified progress toward bridging the gap over defining that term as part of a potential agreement.

He would not say whether Trump would insist that the North put an end to its chemical, biological and ballistic missile programs.

Pompeo said Trump's approach is "fundamentally different" from previous administrations. "In the past, there'd been months and months of detailed negotiations and they got nowhere," he said. "This has already driven us to a place we'd not been able to achieve."

Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly accused his predecessors of failing to address the nuclear threat from a nation that launched its atomic program in the 1960s and began producing bomb fuel in the early 1990s. Past administrations have also used a combination of sanctions and diplomacy to seek denuclearization, but the results failed to endure.

Christopher Hill, the lead U.S. negotiator with North Korea during the George W. Bush administration, said a summit with the North had long been available to U.S. leaders.

"The fact was no U.S. president wanted to do this, and for good reason," he said. "It's a big coup for [the North Koreans], so the question is whether we can make them pay for it."

Before he sits down with Kim, Trump must first face wary U.S. allies who question his commitment to their own security and resent his quarrelling with them on sensitive trade matters. Trump on Friday departs for a 24-hour stop in Canada for a Group of Seven summit of leading industrial nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that the international community supports Trump's efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, but "if he does succeed in his negotiations with North Korea, we want him also to remain credible on the nuclear situation in Iran." Trump pulled out of President Barack Obama's nuclear accord with Iran over the objections of European allies.

Abe, for his part, pushed Trump to raise with Kim the issue of Japanese abductees held in North Korea. The Japanese leader wanted to make sure that Trump's efforts to negotiate an agreement don't harm Japan's interests. Trump said Abe talked about the abductees "long and hard and passionately, and I will follow his wishes and we will be discussing that with North Korea absolutely."

U.S. allies in the region have expressed concern that Trump's push to denuclearize Korea could ignore the North's sophisticated ballistic missile and chemical weapons programs.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin, Catherine Lucey and Matthew Pennington of The Associated Press; and by Justin Sink, Jennifer Jacobs, Nick Wadhams and Margaret Talev of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 06/08/2018