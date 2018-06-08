Home / Latest News /
Warriors win 2nd straight title, sweep Cavs
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:34 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
CLEVELAND — The Warriors have romped to their second straight NBA championship, beating Cleveland 108-85 to finish a four-game sweep.
It's the third title in four years for the Warriors and the second one they won in Quicken Loans Arena, where their 2015 title was secured. The Cavaliers won the rematch the next year but Golden State has handled them easily to finish the last two seasons.
Stephen Curry scored 37 points and Kevin Durant had 20 for the Warriors, who won their sixth NBA title to tie Chicago for third place behind Boston and the Lakers.
LeBron James checked out with 4:03 remaining in what could have been his final game in Cleveland, with fans chanting "MVP! MVP!" as he went to the bench after congratulating some of the Warriors.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Warriors win 2nd straight title, sweep Cavs
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
NoUserName says... June 8, 2018 at 11:09 p.m.
"LeBron James checked out with 4:03 remaining"
.
Technically, he checked out in the 1st quarter.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.