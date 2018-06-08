Will let American linked to ISIS go in Syria, U.S. says

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump administration officials have told a federal court that they plan to release an American citizen accused of fighting with Islamic State militants and return him to Syria, but his lawyers say that's a "death warrant," and they will ask the court to intervene.

The Trump administration submitted a notice Wednesday to a federal court in Washington saying it had determined that it would release the man, who has been held without being charged in a U.S. military detention facility in Iraq since he surrendered on the Syrian battlefield in September.

The administration said the man, who was detained as an enemy combatant, would be released in one of two possible locations, "either in a town or outside an internally displaced person camp." The notice said the release would happen in "no sooner than 72 hours" and that the man was asked to choose his preferred location but did not agree to the release.

The man, who is not named in court filings, has been represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, which says the government's plan is unacceptable.

"The government has effectively admitted that it has no reason to continue detaining our client and that he does not pose a threat. But, instead of offering a safe release, they want to dump an American citizen onto the side of the road in a war-torn country without any assurances of protection and no identification," ACLU attorney Jonathan Hafetz said in a statement.

The statement continued: "What the government is offering our client is no release -- it's a death warrant. This is a disgraceful way to treat an American citizen. Now, our fight for our client's right to due process has also become a fight for his right to life."

The Pentagon, according to the Justice Department filing, had decided that releasing the man in Syria would be consistent with traditional military practice and with the department's obligations under the law of war. The man balked at both of the Pentagon's two release location options, so the Pentagon picked the town option for him.

Further details about the plan are under seal. If the government maintains that the arrangements it is making are safe enough, it is not clear whether the man would have a right to a court order requiring some safer outcome. Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is overseeing the habeas corpus case, has already made clear that she does not think he has a right to be brought back to the United States.

The circumstances of the man's detention have become a test case for how the government should treat U.S. citizens picked up on the battlefield and accused of having ties to Islamic State extremists battling America and its allies.

Court documents filed by the government say that when he surrendered to U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, he was carrying thumb drives containing thousands of files. There were 10,000 or more photos -- some depicting pages of military-style manuals. There also were files on how to make specific types of improvised explosive devices and bombs.

The man is a dual citizen of the United States, where he was born, and Saudi Arabia, where he was raised.

The man said he went to Syria to be a journalist and was arrested by the Islamic State, then worked for the group as a condition of being freed from prison. But the government has said Islamic State records show he registered with the group as a fighter, and his social media postings indicate he sympathized with the group. It has not accused him of fighting for the group.

What to do with the man has been a dilemma. Prosecutors have deemed his case difficult to charge in civilian court; much of the evidence against him may not be admissible under courtroom standards. As an American, he is also not eligible for charges before the military commissions system. But security officials have wanted to keep him locked up, or at least out of the United States.

This spring, the government struck a deal with another country -- apparently Saudi Arabia -- to take custody of him. But the man balked at the proposed arrangement, and Chutkan blocked the military from carrying out the transfer to that country against his will -- a decision upheld last month by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

It has not been clear how or where the man would be released if he won his lawsuit. There is no evidence that the man was in Iraq before the U.S. military took him there, and it would apparently require the consent of the Iraqi government to release him on its soil. Moreover, he would risk being immediately rearrested there, and the Iraqi courts have been giving 10-minute trials and death sentences to Islamic State members.

Information for this article was contributed by Jessica Gresko of The Associated Press; and by Charlie Savage of The New York Times.

