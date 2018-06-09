Arkansas man held ex-wife at gunpoint, fatally shot man trying to intervene, police say

TRUMANN -- A man has been charged with capital murder and kidnapping after police say he held his ex-wife at gunpoint outside a Walmart and fatally shot a man who tried to intervene.

Gabriel Urrabazo, 22, was charged Thursday in Poinsett County Circuit Court.

Police Chief Chad Henson said officers saw Faith Morgan, 21, leave the Trumann Walmart with Urrabazo on April 23 when he held a gun to her head.

Henson said Robert Highfill, 35, tried to disarm Urrabazo, which officers advised against. Police said Urrabazo then shot and killed Highfill, who is Morgan's uncle.

Urrabazo is being held at Craighead County jail in lieu of a $500,000 cash-only bond. Jail records don't list an attorney for him.

Trumann is about 120 miles northeast of Little Rock.

