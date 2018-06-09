Morris and Smith make Houston CB feel at home

Arkansas made highly touted cornerback Bobby Wolfe feel at home during his official visit to Fayetteville that ended Saturday morning.

“It was exciting. Everything was exactly the way I expected it to be,” Wolfe said. “It feels like home. They made me feel comfortable as far as like with my education and athletic career at Arkansas could be fun. Everything seemed prefect, like it was a good fit.”

Wolfe, 6-3, 190 pounds, 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Houston Madison High School, has accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon and others.

He arrived in Fayetteville on Thursday, and by Friday night, Wolfe tweeted, “Time of my life in Fayetteville." Coach Chad Morris and cornerbacks coach Mark Smith were the main reason for the tweet.

“Coach Morris and Coach Smith definitely treated me like I was family,” Wolfe said. “My mom went down there to Coach Morris’ house. It was amazing.”

Wolfe said the visit elevated the Hogs on his list.

“It boosted them up for sure,” Wolfe said.

He committed to Texas A&M on Feb. 4, but re-opened his recruiting on March 6. He previously made official visits to College Station and Illinois. He has two other official visits planned for June.

“I’ll take Mississippi State and then I’m going to take Colorado and then after that I can’t take no more until the season,” Wolfe said.

His grandfather, Bobby Carmel Wolfe, and other family members in Little Rock are big Razorback fan. The Arkansas fans were fully aware of who he was.

“The fans…the highlight of the trip was when we went out to eat and like all the fans knew who I was,” Wolfe said. “That was incredible because you know that’s not something I see on a regular day. That’s special and I’m humbled enough to know I’m blessed.”

Wolfe, who officially visited Texas A&M in April, said he might attend an Arkansas game in the fall on an unofficial visit.

He recorded 76 tackles, 5 interceptions, 2 sacks and an eye-opening 12 forced fumbles last season. Wolfe had committed to Texas A&M on Feb. 5.

Wolfe changed the header of his Twitter account to show him with Smith and Smith’s infant daughter.

“Oh, that’s my boy. Me and Coach Morris are tight, but I think me and Coach Smith, we’re real tight,” Wolfe said. “He introduced me to his family, his daughter and his wife. That type of stuff makes me feel like I’m at home, you know? Like everything is cool. I respect that.”