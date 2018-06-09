The World in Brief

Airstrike reportedly kills 35 Syrians

Warplanes attacked a rebel-held northwestern village in Syria, killing at least 35 people and wounding dozens more, including children, in one of the deadliest incidents in that part of the country this year, a Syrian war monitor and paramedics said Friday.

The opposition's Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, said the airstrike Thursday night killed 35 and wounded 80 in the village of Zardana. It added that the dead included three of its members, who were killed as they evacuated the dead and wounded.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike killed 44, including six children and 11 women. It added that the attack occurred after Muslims broke their Ramadan holiday fast after sunset.

It is not uncommon to have conflicting figures in the aftermath of attacks in Syria.

The Observatory said the number could still rise as some of the victims were still under the rubble and some wounded were in critical condition.

The Observatory said the airstrike was carried out by Russian warplanes and is so far the deadliest in Idlib province this year.

Austria to close mosques, expel imams

BERLIN -- Austria's government said Friday that it is closing seven mosques and plans to expel imams in a crackdown on "political Islam" and foreign financing of religious groups.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the government is shutting a hardline Turkish nationalist mosque in Vienna and dissolving a group called the Arab Religious Community that runs six mosques.

The actions by the government are based on a 2015 law that, among other things, prevents religious communities from getting funding from abroad. Interior Minister Herbert Kickl said the residence permits of around 40 imams employed by the Turkish-Islamic Union for Cultural and Social Cooperation in Austria, a group that oversees Turkish mosques, are being reviewed because of concerns about such financing.

Kickl said that, in two cases, permits have already been revoked. Five more imams were denied first-time permits.

Smuggler crashes, killing 6 migrants

THESSALONIKI, Greece -- A smuggling vehicle crammed with asylum seekers crashed on a northern Greek highway Friday killing six people, including three children, and severely injuring four adults.

Police said the jeep was carrying 16 men, women and children when it veered off the road and crashed into rocks near the town of Kavala. Three of the survivors were in hospital with severe head injuries, and another was being operated on for bone fractures, while the remaining six were more lightly injured.

The driver, who was a member of a migrant-smuggling gang paid to ferry the asylum seekers west, was among the dead. Authorities said the migrants were Syrian and Iraqi nationals.

Police said the cause of the crash was unclear, but the vehicle was not being pursued by patrol cars.

Police said the vehicle had come from the northeastern Evros region, on the border with Turkey, which is a major crossing point for Middle Eastern, Asian and African migrants and refugees seeking a better life in Europe.

U.N. says siege will decimate Yemenis

CAIRO -- The United Nations warned on Friday that a military attack or siege by Yemeni pro-government forces supported by a U.S.-backed, Saudi-led coalition on the port city of Hodeida will affect hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians.

Humanitarian agencies in Yemen "fear, in a prolonged worst case, that as many as 250,000 people may lose everything -- even their lives" in and around Hodeida, said Lise Grande, the U.N.'s human coordinator for Yemen.

The U.N. and its partners estimate that as many as 600,000 civilians are currently living in and around Hodeida.

Government forces have been trying to seize the rebel-held city, a vital lifeline from which most of Yemen's population gets food and medicine.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday that it has pulled 71 staff members out of Yemen after a series of incidents and threats in the war-torn country.

Yemen's civil war has raged since March 2015 between Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, and government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition.

