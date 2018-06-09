Bryant gets three hits batting leadoff for Cubs

CUBS 3, PIRATES 1

CHICAGO -- Kris Bryant had three hits and scored a run while batting leadoff for the first time in his career, Ian Happ made a spectacular diving catch near the left-field corner to end the game and surging Chicago won 3-1 over slumping Pittsburgh.

Bryant singled in his first three at-bats and scored in a two-run first inning, helping the Cubs win for the 10th time in 12 games.

Happ sprawled out to grab Josh Harrison's drive toward the corner against Pedro Strop with a runner on third and two out in the ninth. He also possibly saved a run in the third when he made a tumbling catch on Corey Dickerson's shallow fly with runners on first and second. Happ made another neat grab in the sixth when he raced back and lunged to snag Colin Moran's smash.

Mike Montgomery (2-1) went 6 innings, giving up 1 run and 7 hits, in his third start with Yu Darvish on the disabled list because of right triceps tendinitis. The Pirates lost for the 10th time in 13 games, with Chad Kuhl (4-4) once again coming up short. Pedro Strop got his first save in two chances.

GIANTS 9, NATIONALS 5 Washington pitcher Stephen Strasberg exited after two innings because of tightness in his right shoulder, and visiting San Francisco had eight extra-base hits. Strasburg (6-6) gave up three runs and five hits.

BREWERS 12, PHILLIES 4 Ryan Braun homered twice and drove in five runs, and visiting Milwaukee busted out of an offensive funk to beat Philadelphia and snap a three-game losing streak. Braun, who came in batting .229, hit a three-run shot off Vince Velasquez (4-7) in the first inning and a two-run blast off Mark Leiter Jr. in a six-run fourth that made it 11-0.

CARDINALS 7, REDS 6 (10) Jose Martinez homered twice off Matt Harvey, and Jedd Gyorko singled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals downed the Cincinnati Reds. St. Louis has won its last 10 games at Great American Ball Park. The Cardinals blew a two-run lead in the ninth before extending the streak.

MARLINS 4, PADRES 0 Caleb Smith pitched into the sixth inning and had an RBI single for his first career hit to help host Miami beat San Diego.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, ROCKIES 4 Paul Goldschmidt continued his sizzling June with two long home runs and a double, and the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies. Jake Lamb and David Peralta also homered, and Zack Greinke (5-4) tossed 5 2/3 innings and had an RBI single for Arizona.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 1, RED SOX 0 Trayce Thompson had an RBI single in the seventh inning off Chris Sale, Dylan Covey pitched six innings as part of a three-hitter and visiting Chicago beat Boston. Kevan Smith had two hits and scored the only run after leading off the seventh with a ground-rule double. Thompson brought him in with a one-out single to help Chicago end a six-game skid against Boston.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 1 J.A. Happ allowed two hits in seven innings to earn his 100th career victory, Russell Martin homered and drove in two runs and host Toronto beat Baltimore to win consecutive games for the first time in more than a month.

MARINERS 4, RAYS 3 Marco Gonzales won his fourth consecutive start and visiting Seattle beat Tampa Bay for the team's 16th win in 20 games. Gonzales (7-3) pitched into the eighth inning. Christian Arroyo had a solo homer in the fifth and C.J. Cron added a two-run shot in the eighth off former teammate Alex Colome to pull the Rays within a run.

INDIANS 4, TIGERS 1 Jason Kipnis hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the ninth inning to lead visiting Cleveland past Detroit. Kipnis connected off Shane Greene (2-3) for a drive over the right-center field scoreboard for his fourth home run of the season.

ANGELS 4, TWINS 2 Ian Kinsler hit a two-run home run for the lead in the seventh inning and Justin Upton went deep in the eighth, powering the visiting Los Angeles Angels past the Minnesota Twins. Blake Parker (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) pitched a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save in seven attempts.

ASTROS 7, RANGERS 3 Justin Verlander struck out nine in seven innings after Shin-Soo Choo homered on the Houston ace's first pitch of the game, and the visiting Astros went on to beat the Texas Rangers. The hard-throwing right-hander gave up 3 earned runs after allowing just 2 in his first 40 2/3 innings on the road this season.

INTERLEAGUE

YANKEES 4, METS 1 Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Jacob deGrom on an eighth-inning changeup, and the New York Yankees beat the reeling Mets. Gardner's home run, his fifth this season and fourth in his last 21 games, went just over the wall in right-center and followed Gleyber Torres' second single off deGrom (4-1).

Sports on 06/09/2018