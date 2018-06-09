Huskies break through on Titans

FULLERTON

FULLERTON, Calif. -- Levi Jordan was 3 for 4 with two RBI to extend his hitting streak to eight games and Washington beat Cal State Fullerton 8-5 on Friday in the Huskies' first NCAA Tournament super regional.

Washington scored two runs in the fifth inning -- including Jordan's sacrifice fly -- for Fullerton's only deficit this postseason. Freshman Kaiser Weiss hit a two-run double in the ninth after entering as a defensive replacement.

Washington (34-23) came in 0-8 against Fullerton.

Washington freshman starter Lucas Knowles struck out 3 while allowing 5 hits and 1 earned run. Closer Alex Hardy entered in the seventh and slated Game 2 starter Joe DeMers pitched the ninth.

The Titans (35-24) were undone by five errors.

Sahid Valenzuela hit a two-out RBI triple in the seventh and scored on Jace Chamberlin's single to pull Fullerton to 6-5. Fullerton left the bases loaded in the eighth.

CORVALLIS

OREGON STATE 8,

MINNESOTA 1

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Trevor Larnach and Adley Rutschman hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning and No. 3 national seed Oregon State beat Minnesota in the first game of the teams' best-of-three super regional.

Larnach, selected 20th by the Minnesota Twins in the Major League Baseball Draft earlier this week, finished 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Rutschman added an RBI double followed by Michael Gretler's RBI triple in the seventh for the Beavers (48-10-1).

OSU scored one run in the second and two more in the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Jack Anderson and Zak Taylor and an RBI single by Steven Kwan.

Oregon State starter Luke Heimlich (16-1) went 8 2/3 innings with 9 strikeouts and 7 hits. He left the game to a standing ovation by the fans at Goss Stadium.

Heimlich, the two-time Pac-12 pitcher of the year, was not selected in the draft. The senior left-hander pleaded guilty as a teenager to a charge of molesting a 6-year-old relative. Recently he has denied the charge and said the guilty plea was the result of poor legal advice.

Minnesota (44-14), the No. 10 national seed, scored on a home run by Toby Hanson in the eighth.

CHAPEL HILL

NORTH CAROLINA 7,

STETSON 4

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Cody Roberts hit a go-ahead three-run home run as North Carolina beat Stetson in their best-of-three NCAA super regional series.

The host Tar Heels (42-18), the No. 6 national seed, can clinch their first College World Series trip since 2013 by winning today's second game.

Roberts' shot against Hatters ace Logan Gilbert came with two outs in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Michael Busch added a two-run shot in the seventh after Stetson closed to within 4-3.

Mike Spooner hit a solo home run in the first for Stetson (48-12), but the No. 11 national seed went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Cooper Criswell (6-2) earned the victory, allowing four hits and a run in five innings.

Gilbert (11-2) took the loss. The No. 14 overall selection in this week's Major League Baseball draft lasted 5 1/3 innings, matching his shortest outing this season.

The loss snapped a school-record 18-game winning streak, marking Stetson's first loss since April 22. North Carolina has won 17 consecutive at home.

NASHVILLE

MISSISSIPPI STATE 10,

VANDERBILT 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mississippi State’s Elijah MacNamee hit his second home run of the game, and second walk-off shot of the NCAA Tournament, to give the Bulldogs a victory.

MacNamee, who hit a three-run home run in the third inning, then came up with a man on first and one out in the bottom of the ninth. He drove Zach King’s 0-2 pitch over the left-field wall and sprinted around the bases.

Last week, with the Bulldogs’ down to their last strike in a regional elimination game against Florida State, MacNamee connected for a 3-2 victory. MacNamee has eight home runs in his last 15 games after hitting none in his first 32.

