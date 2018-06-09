• Pope Francis received a customized version of an astronaut flight suit, bearing a patch of the Argentine flag and a papal white cape for flair, after meeting with members of the 53rd International Space Station mission and their families.

• Gloria Williams, 52, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for kidnapping newborn Kamiyah Mobley from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raising the child as her own, saying she wore scrubs at the hospital to look like a nurse and that she hid the infant in a bag.

• Edwin Babilonia, 23, and Ashley Rivera-Perez, 20, were charged with manslaughter after they took their 6-week-old daughter to Connecticut Children's Medical Center where the infant was found to have cranial bleeding, severe bruising, rib fractures and a collarbone fracture, and later died, police said.

• Joseph Perciavalle, a police chief in Pennsylvania, was charged with distribution of sexually explicit material to a minor after authorities said detectives discovered that Perciavalle texted an explicit image to a teenage girl.

• Andrew Nipper, 18, of Missouri, was charged with animal abuse after police said he stabbed a dog 11 times out of revenge, took a selfie with the dead dog on his phone and sent it to another person before leaving the slain dog's remains on its owner's doorstep.

• Tonya Couch, whose son, Ethan Couch, used an "affluenza" defense in a 2013 north Texas wreck that killed four people, was arrested after police said she tested positive for drugs, violating the conditions of her release on bail in a 2016 money-laundering case.

• Kevin Walsh, treasurer of Galveston County, Texas, said county officials received an email from what they thought was a Houston construction company seeking $525,000 for some scheduled road repairs, and learned after they had sent the money to a wrong account that they had been targeted in a scam.

• Joseph Ukanowicz, 30, of Connecticut was sentenced to more than five years in prison for first-degree larceny after draining his grandmother's bank accounts of nearly $200,000 and selling her belongings to support his heroin habit.

• John Sromovsky, a Pennsylvania state trooper, will spend up to a year in jail after being captured on video punching Lorenzo Lopez during a drunken-driving arrest while Lopez was handcuffed and seated in Sromovsky's patrol car.

