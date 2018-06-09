Indictment accuses Manafort of witness tampering

WASHINGTON -- Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed obstruction charges against President Donald Trump's campaign chairman and a longtime associate who prosecutors have said has ties to Russian intelligence.

The indictment was unsealed Friday against Paul Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik just days after prosecutors accused the two men of attempting to tamper with witnesses as Manafort awaits trial on charges related to his foreign lobbying work.

The latest charges increase Manafort's legal jeopardy if he continues a battle with prosecutors. The charges came just hours before his lawyers were due to file legal briefs explaining why he should be allowed to remain free on bond pending his trial scheduled for next month in Alexandria, Va. He faces a second trial in Washington in September.

In a biting, nine-page filing Friday evening, Manafort's attorneys denied the allegations and accused Mueller's team of conjuring up "a sinister plot" from a scant record of telephone calls and de-encrypted texts. They said the special counsel's latest "very public and very specious" filing was a pressure tactic on Manafort that may have "irreparably damaged" his right to a fair trial in the District of Columbia, signaling they may seek to move the case to Virginia.

The charges do not relate to Manafort's work on the Trump campaign or involve allegations of Russian election interference, a fact that the president has routinely noted as he tried to distance himself from his former top campaign adviser.

On Friday, Trump also dismissed any talk of pardoning Manafort or his longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York.

"They haven't been convicted of anything. There's nothing to pardon. It is far too early to be thinking about it," Trump told reporters.

The new indictment charges Manafort and Kilimnik with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice related to contacts they had with two witnesses earlier this year. The witnesses, who had worked with Manafort as he represented a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine, have told the FBI that they believed Manafort and Kilimnik were trying to get them to lie about the nature of their work.

The charges mark the second time since his October indictment that Manafort has faced additional criminal charges.

Through a spokesman, Manafort, 69, has maintained his innocence. The spokesman, Jason Maloni, said Friday that Manafort and his attorneys were reviewing the new charges.

Kilimnik, 48, has previously declined to comment on the allegations and denied being connected to Russian intelligence agencies. Kilimnik, who prosecutors say lives in Moscow, was not in U.S. custody Friday.

Kilimnik is believed to be in Moscow and therefore likely safe from arrest, because Russia does not extradite its citizens.

In previous filings, the special counsel had indicated that Kilimnik, who began working with Manafort in 2005 for the political party of Ukraine's pro-Russia former president, Viktor Yanukovych, had ties to Russian intelligence. Kilimnik has denied such ties and characterized himself as "a random casualty because of my proximity to" Manafort.

Lobbying records filed last year by the firm show that it paid $531,000 to Kilimnik in 2013 and 2014, but that covers only a fraction of the time he worked for Manafort.

The men continued to work together for a successor party to Yanukovych's after he fled Ukraine in February 2014 amid protests of his regime's corruption and pivot toward Moscow, eventually arriving in Russia and effectively ending his presidency.

Kilimnik remained in contact with Manafort during the period when Manafort was serving as chairman of Trump's presidential campaign in 2016. Even after Manafort was first indicted by the special counsel in October 2017, he continued communicating with Kilimnik, working with him on an op-ed defending Manafort's work in Ukraine.

FOREIGN AGENTS ACT

The new charges will factor heavily into whether U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson allows Manafort to remain on house arrest. Citing the allegations, prosecutors have asked Jackson to consider jailing Manafort. A hearing is set for next week.

Jackson previously gave Manafort a pass after federal agents found he had ghostwritten an opinion piece in Ukraine even though he was under a gag order in the case. Kilimnik was also involved in that episode.

In the latest charges, prosecutors say the contacts with the witnesses via phone and encrypted messaging applications first occurred in February, shortly after Manafort's co-defendant, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. Kilimnik also reached out to witnesses in April.

Court papers show the witnesses told investigators they believed Manafort and Kilimnik were trying to get them to lie about their work with a group of former European politicians known as the Hapsburg group.

The witnesses placed op-eds from the politicians and arranged meetings for them in the United States and around the world, according to court papers. Manafort, who coordinated the effort, provided $2.4 million from overseas bank accounts to fund the Hapsburg group's activities, according to court papers.

The Hapsburg group's work is one of several operations prosecutors say Manafort directed as part of a covert lobbying campaign on behalf of Ukraine, Yanukovych, and the pro-Russian Party of Regions. The work is the basis for the criminal case in Washington where Manafort faces charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent, money-laundering conspiracy and false statements.

According to the witnesses, Manafort and Kilimnik appeared to be pressuring them to say the Hapsburg group only worked in Europe, when they knew that they had been secretly paid to lobby in the U.S. Several of the politicians involved have denied any wrongdoing.

That is significant because any lobbying or public relations in the United States on behalf of foreign politicians, governments or companies would trigger an obligation under the Foreign Agents Registration Act to disclose those activities to the Department of Justice.

Manafort's attorneys countered that prosecutors presented "scant proof" -- mostly "irrelevant, innocuous" texts, and one completed phone call of five attempts that lasted one minute and 24 seconds. "Closer scrutiny of this 'evidence' reveals that the Special Counsel's allegations are without merit because Mr. Manafort's limited communications cannot be fairly read, either factually or legally, to reflect an intent to corruptly influence a trial witness."

Manafort lawyers said even the messages cited by prosecutors "are entirely consistent with Mr. Manafort's stated position and repeated assertion of his innocence," that his lobbying was "European-focused" and that he had no idea the two recipients would be called as witnesses.

A close protege who worked alongside Manafort for years in Ukraine, Kilimnik is the 20th person charged so far in Mueller's investigation. Others include 13 Russians accused in a hidden social media effort to sway public opinion, former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.

Kilimnik has also drawn the scrutiny of congressional committees investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Emails show that during the middle of the campaign, Manafort told Kilimnik he was willing to provide "private briefings" about Trump's presidential run to a billionaire close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The July 2016 offer referred to Oleg Deripaska, who has accused Manafort of defrauding him as part of a multimillion-dollar deal several years ago.

Through a spokesman, Manafort has confirmed the authenticity of the emails but said no briefings occurred.

Information for this article was contributed by Chad Day, Eric Tucker and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press; by Kenneth P. Vogel of The New York Times; and by Devlin Barrett, Spencer S. Hsu and Rosalind S. Helderman of The Washington Post.

