LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. South Carolina, Game 1

South Carolina 1, Arkansas 0 - Top 2nd Inning

The Gamecocks have struck first. Hunter Taylor's double to the wall in left-center field scored Justin Row, who reached with a leadoff single over the head of shortstop Jax Biggers. Row was running on Taylor's two-strike swing and scored standing up.

South Carolina already has three hits against Blaine Knight. The Gamecocks hit him well here in April, too.

Arkansas 0, South Carolina 0 - End 1st Inning

Arkansas didn't get any good swings against Adam Hill in its first plate appearance. Hill needed just eight pitches to retire the Razorbacks in order.

Arkansas 0, South Carolina 0 - Middle 1st Inning

Carlos Cortes got a one-out single but Blaine Knight retired the next two batters to work around the hit in the first inning.

The folks at the university are unsure why there is a change in programming plans, but the game is being shown right now on ESPN News.

Pregame

Arkansas and South Carolina are almost underway in Fayetteville. It is a warm, muggy day and there is a stiff wind blowing out to left field.

The stadium is packed. This is the toughest ticket at this facility in a long time.

Arkansas is wearing its home cream jerseys and pants with red hats. South Carolina is in gray tops and pants, and red hats.

The pitching matchup is RHP Blaine Knight (11-0, 2.74 ERA) of Arkansas vs. RHP Adam Hill (7-5, 3.99 ERA). Knight was a third-round pick of the Orioles earlier this week and Hill was a fourth-round pick of the Mets.

The home plate umpire is the veteran Mark Wagers.