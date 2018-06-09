Man dies after being struck by lightning in Arkansas

MAUMELLE — A central Arkansas man has died a day after he was struck by lightning.

Family members have confirmed that 27-year-old Tyler Grisham died around 5 a.m. Saturday. Grisham had been hospitalized after being struck by in Maumelle around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Grisham was working in a yard when the lightning struck him.

The victim was injured as a series of strong thunderstorms swept across central and southwestern Arkansas on Friday. Storms packing 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail blew trees onto homes, roadways and power lines Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service says as much as 3 inches of rain was recorded in some areas.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration says Grisham is the fifth lightning fatality in the U.S. this year and the first in Arkansas.