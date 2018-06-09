Medical firm settles billing-claims suit; North Little Rock facility part of Medicare case

A post-acute health care management company with a North Little Rock component has agreed to pay more than $1.7 million to resolve false-claim allegations brought by the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to an announcement from the department, Shreveport-based Allegiance Health Management Inc. and four hospitals it owns and operates were accused of submitting and causing other hospitals to submit claims for reimbursement from Medicare for services that were not medically reasonable or necessary.

The defendants in the case are Allegiance Health Management Inc.; Allegiance Behavior Health Center of Plainview, Texas; Allegiance Specialty Hospital of Kilgore, Texas; North Metro Medical Center, also known as Allegiance Hospital of North Little Rock; and Sabine Medical Center, also known as Allegiance Hospital of Many, La.

The government previously reached settlements with more than 20 other hospitals in the same matter.

According to the department, in 2005 Allegiance began entering into arrangements with numerous hospitals in the southeastern part of the country to provide intensive outpatient psychotherapy services to patients on the hospitals' behalf.

Allegiance established an outpatient counseling center at each of the hospitals, where Allegiance employees were responsible for identifying potential patients, creating patient treatment plans and performing intensive outpatient psychotherapy services. The settlement resolves allegations that at each of the centers, Allegiance provided the services to patients who didn't qualify for Medicare reimbursement.

Cody Hiland, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, said in a news release, "Federal funding for mental health services must be wisely and prudently spent. Allegiance sought this taxpayer money by targeting and taking advantage of vulnerable members of our population who sought mental health treatment, including those in the Eastern District of Arkansas. This office is dedicated to pursuing all appropriate remedies against companies who behave in such a manner."

The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed in the Eastern District under the whistle-blower provision of the False Claims Act, which permits private parties to file suit on behalf of the United States and share in a portion of the government's recovery.

The lawsuit was filed by Ryan Ladner, who formerly worked for Allegiance as a program manager at an outpatient counseling center in Hattiesburg, Miss. He will receive about $300,000 as his share of the current settlement.

The settled claims are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability, according to the department.

