ANGELS

Rookie Ohtani to the DL

Shohei Ohtani was put on the disabled list by the Los Angeles Angels with a sprained ligament in his pitching elbow Friday, an ominous injury that will be re-evaluated in three weeks and brought the two-way Japanese sensation's rookie season to at least a temporary halt.

The Angels announced the potentially serious injury for their two-way rookie Friday before opening a road trip in Minnesota.

Ohtani, who will turn 24 next month, underwent injections of platelet-rich plasma and stem cells Thursday in Los Angeles. He will be out for at least three weeks before the Angels re-evaluate him.

The Angels said Ohtani's ulnar collateral ligament has a Grade 2 sprain, which typically indicates some degree of damage, but not a complete tear. Ohtani's injury doesn't always require surgery, while Grade 3 sprains are usually repaired by Tommy John surgery.

Yahoo Sports reported last December that Ohtani had a Grade 1 sprain of his UCL, but Angels General Manager Billy Eppler said at the time that there were "no signs of acute trauma" in the ligament.

Ohtani left his last pitching start after four innings Wednesday, but the Angels said it was due to the reoccurrence of a blister on his pitching fingers. He also left his only loss of the year against Boston in April due to a blister.

The Japanese right-hander is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA, getting 61 strikeouts with a dazzling mix of 100-mph fastballs and precipitous breaking pitches. Angels' opponents are batting just .202 in his nine starts.

Ohtani also is batting .289 with 6 home runs and 20 RBI.

PADRES

Torres accepts suspension

NEW YORK -- San Diego Padres pitcher Jose Torres has accepted a suspension without pay for the rest of the year by Major League Baseball after his December arrest on domestic violence charges.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday that the penalty is retroactive to June 5 and covers 100 games. The suspension will cost the reliever $349,052 of his $550,200 salary.

Torres, who hasn't pitched this season, has agreed not to appeal and will take part in an evaluation and treatment program. He was put on MLB's restricted list before spring training began.

The 24-year-old left-hander was 7-4 with 1 save and a 4.21 ERA in 62 games last year. He made his big league debut in 2016 and pitched four times for the Padres.

Torres pleaded not guilty Jan. 9 in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix to charges in a Dec. 29 indictment of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous incident and misdemeanor recklessly defacing or damaging property of another person.

ASTROS

Catcher McCann activated

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Catcher Brian McCann was activated from the disabled list Friday after he was sidelined because of right knee soreness.

McCann was in a 1-for-26 slide that dropped his batting average to .219 before going on the 10-day DL on May 29. He was activated on the first day he was eligible and was in the lineup batting eighth against the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

The Astros designated catcher Tim Federowicz for assignment to make room for McCann. Federowicz backed up Max Stassi and appeared in two games during McCann's absence.

McCann has 4 home runs and 14 RBI in 37 games.

Shortstop Carlos Correa was out of the lineup for a second consecutive day because of soreness in his right side. Correa said Thursday an MRI didn't show anything abnormal.

YANKEES

Stiff hamstrings for Tanaka

NEW YORK -- Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was removed from Friday night's series opener against the New York Mets with stiff hamstrings shortly after scoring his first major league run.

Tanaka reached in the sixth inning when first baseman Adrian Gonzalez allowed his grounder to bounce off the heel of his glove for an error. Tanaka took second on Gleyber Torres' single and advanced to third when Brett Gardner walked.

Tanaka appeared to step awkwardly while running home on Aaron Judge's fly to right. Tanaka seemed about to slide, but scored standing up to tie the game 1-1.

Jonathan Holder relieved in the bottom half, and the team said Tanaka has stiffness in both hamstrings.

