Mom's battle spurs action by Travs' CF

On the first pitch of a doubleheader finale, Braden Bishop made himself heard.

The 24-year-old center fielder for the Arkansas Travelers led off Wednesday night's game with a 402-foot home run -- the kind of swing that wins games and sends prospects up the organizational ladder.

With a 12-game hitting streak, it may not be long until Bishop ascends to Class AAA Tacoma and carries along the message he's been sharing since his junior year at the University of Washington.

In 2014, Bishop's mother, Suzy, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's -- an irreversible disease that deteriorates memory and thinking skills that has no known cure -- and Bishop has been fundraising and campaigning against the disease ever since.

Bishop's charity, 4MOM, is linked to a California nonprofit that raised over $6 million in Fiscal Year 2017. This year, the Seattle Mariners' prospect inspired players across the organization to donate money for statistics recorded during spring training.

As the platform grows, the story grows, and Bishop continues to talk about Suzy, 55, who lives in San Francisco with his father, Randy.

"I didn't plan for this," Bishop said. "I didn't think it would go from ... UW to sitting next to Robinson Cano and Felix Hernandez wearing 4MOM shirts. I didn't think it would get to that point. Obviously, I just kind of followed where it's gone."

Growing up in Woodland, Calif., 20 miles west of Sacramento, Bishop said his mother "was pretty much the one who raised" him.

His father worked long hours in law enforcement, and Suzy was a film producer, winning an Emmy for the 1991 film Separate But Equal about Thurgood Marshall.

Bishop said she spent six months working on films, and spent the other six at home writing scripts or reading scripts.

"She had a ton of time at home," he said. "She'd be the one who would take my brother and I to the park and throw Wiffle balls. She was the one taking us to practice and school and picking us up."

Bishop and his brother, Hunter, were exceptional baseball players, and Bishop accepted a scholarship at Washington, where he was named All-Pac-12 in 2015. Hunter, 19, now plays outfield at Arizona State.

Suzy was diagnosed in September 2014, while Bishop was in Seattle playing fall baseball.

"I offered to go home," he said. "I said I'll put my career on hold to be with her, because at that point, I didn't know how progressive it was. I didn't know if it would be a year or five or 10. So, I wanted to make sure I maximized the moments we had.

"I wound up staying at school, 'cause she said I'd been chasing this dream to play baseball since I was 5. She wanted to make sure I didn't put that on hold."

Bishop said he was hesitant to tell his teammates at Washington. He didn't want to be a distraction. He didn't want people to think he'd use his mother's sickness as an excuse when he didn't play well.

He told his close friends on the team and his head coach.

"I just said, 'Please don't tell everybody,' " Bishop said. "I didn't want people to think, 'Poor me.'

"It kinda consumed my mind a lot while I was at the field. I did a pretty good job when I was on the field of not letting it affect me. But it's tough when you're away and you know this is going on."

Before a game in the fall season of 2014, Randy texted his son, "Hey, play for your mom today." So, Bishop began to write "4Mom" on his forearm before games, a symbol that would catch on later.

The Huskies strength coach, David Rak, noticed Bishop's demeanor had changed and called him into his office. Bishop said he confided in Rak, and two weeks later, Rak suggested holding a charity event.

They agreed to hold a charity event called Deadlifting4Alzheimer's on January 2015.

"It'd always been in my mind that I wanted to stand behind a cause, but I didn't know which one," said Bishop, who said he had done charity work for pediatric cancer early in his college career. "I was trying to help wherever I could, but now this cause became so personal to me. I saw it as an opportunity."

Bishop said the deadlifting event raised over $3,000, which Randy drove up with Suzy to attend.

"She saw everybody kind of rallied behind the cause, and I think it kind of helped her embrace it," Bishop said. "So I said, 'Wow, this opportunity is there if I want to do something.' "

By May 2015, media outlets took notice of Bishop's writing on his forearm.

The Seattle Times published a story about Bishop on May 7, then ESPN published a story about Bishop's tribute and how each of the University of Arizona players also wrote "4Mom" on their forearms for their Mother's Day game against Washington.

The story continued to grow after he was drafted by the Mariners in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft, and he partnered with Alzheimer's Greater Los Angeles to create the website 4momalz.com, where people could donate directly to Greater Los Angeles' nonprofit.

In February, Bishop announced on Twitter that he was going to donate money for every hit he recorded in spring training -- $10 per single, $20 per double, $30 per triple, $40 per home run. It equated to $130 at the end of the spring.

Several followers replied to Bishop that they'd match his donation. Other players, like Class A Clinton infielder Louis Boyd, made similar commitments.

Bishop announced at the end of spring training that the effort had raised roughly $7,000.

One day, he hopes the 4MOM charity can stand on its own financially, and that it would financially support and train the caregivers that work with Alzheimer's patients.

"I want to find a cure," Bishop said. "But in the meantime, we have to be realistic of what it does."

Bishop said he last saw his mother Feb. 12, but they Facetime while he's on the road playing in the Texas League.

He said the Mariners have allowed him to take extra days during spring training and the All-Star break to visit his mother, and Travs Manager Daren Brown said the organization will permit Bishop to return home whenever he needs to.

Bishop said he's trying to focus on baseball in the meantime.

"Hopefully I'll be able to get home at some point where it's not too bad," Bishop said. "It's just, you make the most of the time we have left."

Sports on 06/09/2018