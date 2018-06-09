• Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and TV commentator, said on Friday that has a recurrence of cancer and that his doctors have given him a short time to live. Krauthammer, 68, has been dealing with the illness for months, leading to the suspension of his widely syndicated Washington Post column and appearances on the Fox News Channel for much of the past year. In a statement published by The Post, Krauthammer said he appeared to have recovered from an operation to remove a cancerous tumor last August, and was cancer-free as recently as a month ago. "However, recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned [and is] aggressive and rapidly spreading. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over," he wrote. Krauthammer has been a leading conservative voice for decades. In addition to his Fox appearances and his Post column, which is published by some 400 newspapers, he was a weekly panelist on Inside Washington from 1990 until the program ended in 2013, and a contributing editor to the Weekly Standard. He won the Pulitzer for commentary for his Post columns in 1987, just a few years after he made the unusual transition from being a practicing psychiatrist to writing columns. In his statement, Krauthammer said, "I'm grateful to have played a small role in the conversations that have helped guide this extraordinary nation's destiny."

• President Donald Trump on Friday shared new details about his wife's health, telling reporters that her medical procedure last month lasted nearly four hours and that she is under doctors' orders not to fly. As he prepared to leave the White House, Trump said that first lady Melania Trump wanted to accompany him on his travels to Canada and Singapore but that she was unable to go. "Can't fly for one month, the doctors say," the president said. "She had a big operation. That was close to a four-hour operation." Trump, however, said his wife is "doing great," pointing upward toward the White House residence. The White House announced on May 14 that Melania Trump had undergone a successful embolization procedure to treat what was described as a "benign" kidney condition. She was released after a five-day hospital stay but remained out of sight. With few updates about her condition, speculation on social media became rampant. On Wednesday, she appeared before cameras for the first time since her medical procedure, accompanying her husband to a briefing on hurricane-season preparedness at the Washington headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A Section on 06/09/2018