Oklahoma RB visit to Arkansas stands out like earlier visit

Arkansas has hosted running back target Marcus Major Jr. and his father for visits twice – the latest being this weekend for an official visit.

Major, 6-0, 190 pounds, of Oklahoma City Millwood has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Southern Cal, Michigan, Baylor, TCU and others. He and his father made an unofficial in February.

The elder Major said the Thursday-Saturday visit stood out like the February trip.

“It was overwhelming both times,” Major Sr. said. “This time was different from the last time. It was a family environment. They waited on us hand and foot down there – us and all of the other guys. It was unbelievable.

"I’ve said it before, it’s the best and most natural visit we’ve been a part. It’s just great, those guys are great. The coaching staff is on point.”

Major Sr. is confident Coach Chad Morris and the staff will have the Hogs back to their winning ways.

“I have no doubt they’re going to turn that thing around,” Major Sr. said. “They’re going to have Arkansas humming sooner rather than later.”

ESPN rates Major a 4-star prospect, the No. 15 running back and No. 246 overall prospect on the nation. He rushed 100 times for 1,250 yards and 33 touchdowns as a junior.

The trip to Fayetteville was their first official visit. Future visits to other schools are up in the air.

“It’s looking more and more like this may be the only official visit we take this summer,” Major Sr. said. “With that being said, we’ve talked more and more about making a decision by the end of the summer, as well, ironically enough. That’s just it right now. We were thinking about taking another visit next weekend, but with it being Father’s Day weekend and everything, we might just chill out.

“I think, for sure, he is going to go visit Auburn and Alabama at some point. That may even happen after he commits well into the fall. We’re potentially trying to get to the west coast and visit USC, as well.”

Major Sr. believes his son enjoyed hanging out with the players and hearing their thoughts on Morris, the staff and the program.

“I won’t speak for him, but I think him being able to get around the team and the players, getting more in-depth and into more detail with the team, being able to hang out with them,” Major Sr. said. “I think that stood out to him. Marcus is one of those guys that has to physically be in the mix to get a feel for it.”

It’s often said the players on a college campus are your best recruiters because they live and breathe the atmosphere of the school every day.

“They’re going to shoot you straight,” Major Sr. said. “They’re not robots that say what the coaches tell them to say. They’re going to tell you exactly the pros and cons. I think he could identify with that real well. I have no negatives on the weekend at all. It was just great, man. It’s going to be hard for people to top that one.”