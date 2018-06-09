Police identify 62-year-old man found dead of gunshot wounds in Little Rock residence

Police have identified a 62-year-old man found dead Friday evening of apparent gunshot wounds inside a Little Rock home.

Officers were called shortly before 7:50 p.m. to the 2700 block of South Arch Street in reference to unknown trouble, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Inside a residence, authorities discovered Lawrence Butler of Little Rock, who was last seen alive Friday afternoon, dead.

Butler’s 60-year-old cousin told police at the residence that he had tried to come over to watch a basketball game and noticed Butler slumped over inside. Unable to gain entry, the relative called authorities, he said.

The Little Rock Fire Department was requested to assist in gaining entry into the residence, according to police.

Butler’s body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

No suspects have been named, and no arrests had been made in his killing as of Saturday morning. An investigation is ongoing.

The homicide was the 19th recorded this year in Arkansas’ capital city.