Rangers owner says teams gain traction

Wearing the soccer team’s red-and-black scarf, Gov. Asa Hutchinson flipped the coin that started the Little Rock Rangers’ season.

It was proof to Rangers owner and founder Jonathan Wardlaw that the club is still rising in its third season.

“We’re just getting more recognizable,” said Wardlaw, 43, who started Little Rock Rangers Soccer Club as a nonprofit organization in October 2015 with donations from 16 family members and friends. “Our fan base is growing. Our social media is gaining more followers. The governor tossed the coin for our opener, so we’re growing in that aspect.”

The Little Rock club has two franchises: a men’s team, which plays in the National Premier Soccer League, and a women’s team, which plays in the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

The men’s team made the playoffs for the first time last season — a 1-0 first-round loss to Tulsa Athletic — and the average attendance (2,058) ranked fifth out of the 33 NPSL teams that reported data.

The women went 2-5-1 in 2017 in their inaugural WPSL season.

Today is the regular-season home opener for both teams at War Memorial Stadium, where the Rangers women (0-4) will play Texas Spurs FC (2-2) at 5 p.m., and the Rangers men (2-2) will play Saint Louis Club Atletico (2-2-1) at 7 p.m.

Both leagues reside in the fourth tier of the American soccer pyramid, which is the space where similar amateur leagues can compete in the summer with unpaid college and high school athletes.

There are no leagues operating in the third tier — a fully professional level — although Wardlaw said there have been “talks” of a third-tier league, “but there’s nothing serious happening immediately.”

Wardlaw said the Rangers aren’t “there yet financially” for a jump to the third level, which would require a buy-in that could range from $300,000 to $500,000 and an owner worth $10 million to own 35 percent of the team.

Such a move might require the Rangers to play on a FIFA standard field that meets a league’s dimension requirements.

Their home field at War Memorial Stadium is not 75 yards wide, and Wardlaw said that adjustment will not be made at the 70-year-old stadium, although it will be undergoing a nearly $10 million renovation to accommodate three future football games between the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and Missouri.

That deal, signed between UA and Arkansas Parks and Tourism in May, requires the Razorbacks to sell a minimum of 47,000 tickets at the 54,000-seat stadium.

Widening the field would reduce seats.

“I get it, that’s a big payday for the stadium,” said Ward-law, who said he pays $3,000 per game to rent out the facility. “They’ve got to look at what’s best for them. If we had 10,000 people per game, then we would have a bigger say in things; but we’re not just there yet.”

Rangers men’s head Coach Will Montgomery said his team, which ranks third in the Heartland Conference standings, is “upbeat” and its “chemistry has been really good.”

“The team is a little different this year,” said Montgomery, who has coached the men’s team in all three seasons. “We’re quicker and more capable of doing what we want to do.”

On Friday, Rangers forward Alex Guadron — who finished his freshman season at Yavapai (Ariz.) College — was named NPSL National Player of the Week. Guadron scored four goals in a 4-3 victory over Demize NPSL on June 1.

“He’s so smart,” Montgomery said. “He’s come along with his ability to score goals. I’ve been really pleased with how he’s carried himself with training.”

Rangers women’s head Coach Tasha Flynn said her team has struggled to build chemistry in a short time-frame, and the Rangers rank last out of six teams in the Southwest Conference of the WPSL.

The team is made up mostly of players from Arkansas colleges, including the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and University of Central Arkansas, and Flynn said they had one practice before their 7-1 loss at FC Wichita in the season opener May 19.

“This week’s been nice,” said Flynn, who was a Rangers assistant coach before former coach Jen Pfeiffer left to be the executive director for the Alabama Soccer Association. “We’ve had a full week of practice, rest our legs a bit. I think this game will be different.”

The defense is backed by 16-year-old goalkeeper Michaela Potter, a student at Cabot High School who Flynn said “has a lot of potential.”

The Rangers have given up 23 goals in their four losses — including a 10-1 loss to second-place FC Dallas — but Flynn said the high-scoring rate is “the sign of a keeper getting used to a new back-line.”

Today’s games

LITTLE ROCK RANGERS (MEN) VS. SAINT LOUIS CLUB ATLETICO

LITTLE ROCK RANGERS (WOMEN)

VS. TEXAS SPURS FC

WHEN Women 5 p.m.; men 7 p.m.

WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

RECORDS Little Rock (men) (2-2), Saint Louis Club Atletico (2-2-1); Little Rock (women) (0-4), Texas Spurs FC (2-2). TICKETS $15 adult doubleheader, $7.50 child doubleheader; $10 adults and 12+, $5 children 11 and under for single games.