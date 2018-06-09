Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, June 09, 2018, 5:04 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

Razorback Night Camp II updates

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 4:26 p.m.

chad-morris-arkansas-head-coach-saturday-april-7-2018-during-the-arkansas-red-versus-white-game-at-war-memorial-stadium-in-little-rock

PHOTO BY BEN GOFF

Chad Morris, Arkansas head coach, Saturday, April 7, 2018, during the Arkansas Red versus White Game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Arkansas football coach Chad Morris will conduct their second Razorback Night Camp at 5 pm.

Updates will be posted throughout the evening.

The Razorback Night Camp II will feature grades 9-12 for the upcoming school year. Sophomore linebackers and brothers Jai, 6-1, 215 and Jalen Jones, 5-10, 195 of South Oakcliff High School in Dallas are two prospects expected to attend

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Razorback Night Camp II updates

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online