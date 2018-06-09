Razorback Night Camp II updates

Arkansas football coach Chad Morris will conduct their second Razorback Night Camp at 5 pm.

Updates will be posted throughout the evening.

The Razorback Night Camp II will feature grades 9-12 for the upcoming school year. Sophomore linebackers and brothers Jai, 6-1, 215 and Jalen Jones, 5-10, 195 of South Oakcliff High School in Dallas are two prospects expected to attend