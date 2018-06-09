Rick Lee's Belmont Stakes pick and analysis

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS;COMMENT

7 Justify;Smith;Baffert;4-5;will join Seattle Slew as an undefeated Triple Crown winner, and he deserves heavy favoritism in a field in which he has a decided pace and talent advantage.

8 Vino Rosso;Velazquez;Pletcher;8-1;is unbeaten in New York having won the Wood Memorial and a career debut performance, and he is a steady finisher who has worked sharply since the Kentucky Derby.

4 Hofburg;IOrtiz;Mott;9-2;rallied to second in the Grade I Florida Derby, and he suffered a troubled trip when seventh in the Kentucky Derby. He is fresh after skipping the Preakness.

3 Bravazo;Saez;Lukas;8-1;was finishing fastest of all in a strong second-place Preakness showing, and he has a longer-winded pedigree than most in the field.

7 Tenfold;Santana;Asmussen;12-1;was beaten less than 1 length in the Preakness while forwardly placed. He is a lightly raced and improving colt for top connections.

6 Gronkowski;JOrtiz;Brown;12-1;is unbeaten in four races over synthetic surfaces in England, and he is treated with Lasix for the first time. He has yet to face graded company.

9 Noble Indy;Castellano;Pletcher;30-1;was favored and did not disappoint in the Louisiana Derby. He has recorded a pair of bullet works since a poor wet-track effort in the Kentucky Derby.

5 Restoring Hope;Geroux;Baffert;30-1;finished third behind Vino Rosso in the Wood Memorial previous to a 12th-place, wet-track finish in the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs.

2 Free Drop Billy;Albarado;Romans;30-1;ran to his 45-1 odds when crossing the wire 16th in the Kentucky Derby, and his Beyer figures are far below par for this race.

