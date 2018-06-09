Rick Lee's Belmont Stakes pick and analysis
This article was published today at 2:07 a.m.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS;COMMENT
7 Justify;Smith;Baffert;4-5;will join Seattle Slew as an undefeated Triple Crown winner, and he deserves heavy favoritism in a field in which he has a decided pace and talent advantage.
8 Vino Rosso;Velazquez;Pletcher;8-1;is unbeaten in New York having won the Wood Memorial and a career debut performance, and he is a steady finisher who has worked sharply since the Kentucky Derby.
4 Hofburg;IOrtiz;Mott;9-2;rallied to second in the Grade I Florida Derby, and he suffered a troubled trip when seventh in the Kentucky Derby. He is fresh after skipping the Preakness.
3 Bravazo;Saez;Lukas;8-1;was finishing fastest of all in a strong second-place Preakness showing, and he has a longer-winded pedigree than most in the field.
7 Tenfold;Santana;Asmussen;12-1;was beaten less than 1 length in the Preakness while forwardly placed. He is a lightly raced and improving colt for top connections.
6 Gronkowski;JOrtiz;Brown;12-1;is unbeaten in four races over synthetic surfaces in England, and he is treated with Lasix for the first time. He has yet to face graded company.
9 Noble Indy;Castellano;Pletcher;30-1;was favored and did not disappoint in the Louisiana Derby. He has recorded a pair of bullet works since a poor wet-track effort in the Kentucky Derby.
5 Restoring Hope;Geroux;Baffert;30-1;finished third behind Vino Rosso in the Wood Memorial previous to a 12th-place, wet-track finish in the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs.
2 Free Drop Billy;Albarado;Romans;30-1;ran to his 45-1 odds when crossing the wire 16th in the Kentucky Derby, and his Beyer figures are far below par for this race.
Sports on 06/09/2018
Print Headline: Rick Lee's Belmont Stakes pick and analysis
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Rick Lee's Belmont Stakes pick and analysis
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.