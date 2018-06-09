Senate staffer's charges leak-tied

WASHINGTON -- The former security director for the Senate Intelligence Committee made an initial court appearance Friday after his indictment on accusations that he lied to federal investigators investigating a leak of information about a former campaign aide to President Donald Trump.

The indictment of James Wolfe, 57, indicates that FBI agents were trying to determine how reporters learned that Carter Page, the former Trump campaign aide, had contacts with Russian intelligence operatives. The contacts were revealed to the Senate committee by law enforcement officials in classified documents, according to the indictment, which was unsealed late Thursday after his arrest.

Each false-statement count is punishable by up to five years in prison, though if convicted, Wolfe would likely face only a fraction of that time.

As part of its investigation, federal law enforcement officials secretly seized a New York Times reporter's phone and email records going back several years.

Wolfe made his first court appearance Friday in federal court in Baltimore, about 15 miles from his home. Before the proceedings, he quietly reviewed papers with his lawyer, Christian Lassiter, an attorney in the Maryland public defender's office.

He did not enter a plea and was released on several conditions, including that he turn in his passport, travel only in Maryland and, for legal proceedings, in the District of Columbia, and that he not make unauthorized disclosures of classified information. He was to be arraigned Tuesday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Wolfe, of Ellicott City, Md., did not answer questions from reporters.

By Friday morning, the case had already begun setting off partisan fireworks. The Breitbart news site and other conservative media dubbed Wolfe a "deep-state leaker," saying the charges against him bolstered their theory that a cabal of government officials conspired to go after Trump and members of his campaign team after he won the presidency.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for the G-7 summit in Quebec, called the case "very important -- it's a very important leaker."

"It could be a terrific thing," Trump said. "I'm a big, big believer in freedom of the press. But I'm also a believer in classified information has to remain classified." Wolfe was not accused of illegally disclosing national security secrets.

The extent to which the case involves classified information remained uncertain. The chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., and the panel's ranking Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, issued a joint statement noting that "the charges do not appear to include anything related to the mishandling of classified information" but adding that "the committee takes this matter extremely seriously."

The two said the news of Wolfe's arrest was "disappointing," noting that he had worked on the committee staff for more than 30 years, under both Democratic and Republican majorities. The Intelligence Committee has "fully cooperated" with investigators since learning about the case "late last year," they said.

In addition to this week's indictments, electronic court records show that Wolfe was charged with second-degree assault, a misdemeanor, in June 2004, but prosecutors later dismissed the charge. His wife was listed as the complainant.

A spokesman for the intelligence panel confirmed that Wolfe's charges were dropped in 2004 and said his security clearance was reissued in 2008. The clearances are reviewed every five years. A government employee's security clearance can be denied if he has a criminal record of any sort.

"We cannot speak for the committee's leadership at the time, but they likely would have been aware and the incident would have been looked at as part of the subsequent review by the FBI," said the spokesman, who declined to be identified because personnel matters are confidential.

Wolfe's indictment was announced soon after The New York Times revealed that the Justice Department had secretly seized the phone records and emails of one of its journalists, Ali Watkins, as part of the leak investigation involving Wolfe. The newspaper said Watkins was approached by the FBI about a three-year relationship she had had with Wolfe when she worked at other publications. The newspaper also said that Watkins said Wolfe was not a source of classified information for her during their relationship.

The seized material does not include the contents of Watkins' emails, but does include customer records from Verizon and Google covering two email accounts and a phone she used, the newspaper reported.

'EXTRAORDINARY' STEP

The seizures would mark the first time that the Justice Department under Trump is known to have authorized prosecutors to obtain a reporter's records as part of a leak investigation.

"Reporters can't leak. You cannot leak classified information. At the same time, we need freedom of the press. But you cannot leak," Trump said, speaking to reporters. Previously, Trump has suggested that reporters should be jailed for publishing classified information.

Federal prosecutors obtained reporters' records in several cases under President Barack Obama, but the Justice Department in Obama's second term adopted rules designed to shield reporters in many circumstances. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said that the Justice Department may change some of those rules, which some prosecutors say have hindered investigations. No changes have been made public to date, however.

Obtaining a reporter's records is considered an "extraordinary" measure that must be approved by top Justice Department officials, according to the guidelines for federal prosecutors. Per federal statute, agents must make "all reasonable attempts to obtain the information from alternative, non-media sources."

A Justice Department official who spoke on background because the matter pertains to an ongoing criminal investigation said all regulations were followed.

In a statement Thursday, Mark MacDougall, a personal lawyer for reporter Watkins, said "it's always disconcerting when a journalist's telephone records are obtained by the Justice Department -- through a grand jury subpoena or other legal process."

"Whether it was really necessary here will depend on the nature of the investigation and the scope of any charges."

"Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of democracy," said Eileen Murphy, a Times spokesman. "This decision by the Justice Department will endanger reporters' ability to promise confidentiality to their sources and, ultimately, undermine the ability of a free press to shine a much-needed light on government actions. That should be a grave concern to anyone who cares about an informed citizenry."

Free-press advocates also questioned whether prosecutors had acted appropriately.

"Seizing a journalist's records sends a terrible message to the public and should never be considered except as the last resort in a truly essential investigation," Bruce Brown, executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said in a statement. The Justice Department should "explain how its actions adhered to its own guidelines," he said.

Wolfe was charged with three counts of making false statements to investigators when they interviewed him in December. He denied then being in contact with reporters, but, according to the indictment, he had communicated extensively with four reporters in part by using encrypted phone apps. The indictment indicates that investigators obtained copies of many of those messages.

Wolfe officially retired from the committee staff last month.

According to the indictment, a journalist identified as Reporter 2 published an online article on April 3, 2017, revealing the identity of a person the indictment calls "Male 1."

An article under Watkins' byline appeared online on the BuzzFeed news site on that date revealing Page's contact with a Russian intelligence operative.

The indictment does not name Watkins, but the description of Reporter 2's employment history matches hers.

Watkins began her career in Washington in 2013 as an intern for McClatchy's Washington bureau while she was a journalism student at Temple University in Philadelphia. She later worked for BuzzFeed and Politico. She began working for The New York Times late last year, covering national security. The seized records all predate her employment there, the paper reported.

A prosecutor informed Watkins on Feb. 13 about the seizure of her records, the Times reported. The paper learned of the matter on Thursday, a day after the Intelligence Committee made a terse announcement that it was cooperating with the Justice Department "in a pending investigation."

