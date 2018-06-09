Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, June 09, 2018, 2:52 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

TEXAS LEAGUE

Travelers build big lead, then hold on

By Brooks Kubena

This article was published today at 2:22 a.m.

The Arkansas Travelers built a six-run lead within the first four innings against the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night and held on for an 8-6 victory at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Travs (31-29) won four games during its five-game series with the Drillers (27-33). The first-place Travs will host Northwest Arkansas (29-31) during the next four games.

Arkansas is now a full game ahead of the Springfield Cardinals (30-30) in the Texas League North standings with 10 games left in the season's first half. Springfield lost 7-6 to Northwest Arkansas to give the Travs the lead.

Friday night, Travs' right-handed starter Nathan Bannister (4-4) earned the victory, pitching 6 innings with 6 hits, 3 earned runs, 3 walks and a season-high 7 strikeouts.

The Travs jumped ahead with a four-run second inning. Left fielder Chuck Taylor hit a three-run double in the inning.

First baseman Joey Curletta extended the lead to 6-0 in the fourth with a 378-foot home run to right field off Drillers right-handed starter, and former Traveler, Justin DeFratus (2-2, 3.90), who earned the loss after pitching 5⅓ with 10 hits, 8 earned runs, 4 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Tulsa trailed 8-3 going into the ninth, when Drillers first baseman Connor Joe hit a two-out, three-run home run on the 11th pitch of a duel with Travs righty reliever Matt Festa.

The Travs have averaged 7.2 runs during their past 13 games, and they've gone 9-4 during that stretch.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

VS. NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 6:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Johendi Jiminian (2-3, 3.79 ERA); Naturals: LHP Emilio Ogando (3-3, 6.09 ERA)

TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved ($5 kids), $6 general admission ($4 kids). Gates open one hour before first pitch.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. NW Arkansas, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Springfield, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

Sports on 06/09/2018

Print Headline: Travelers build big lead, then hold on

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Travelers build big lead, then hold on

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online